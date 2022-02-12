The Young and the Restless spoilers: Adam and Sally hook up, Victoria schemes, and Chance confides in Rey

Adam and Sally celebrate Valentine’s Day together. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease romance is in the air but so is plotting and fear on upcoming episodes of the hit CBS daytime drama.

Two storylines heat up as February sweeps hit the halfway mark. It’s a short month, which means the writers are packing a lot into fewer episodes, and that’s great news for Y&R fans.

Sally and Adam have an office romp

After months of back and forth, Adam (Mark Grossman) decides to give in to his feelings for Sally (Courtney Hope). Their professional relationship gets a lot more personal in the latest preview video released by CBS.

Adam and Sally sizzle with a passionate kiss in his office. It’s pretty easy to see from the footage that these two will do a lot more than kiss. Adam maneuvers Sally over to the wall as things quickly heat up between them.

Valentine’s Day changes everything for these two. The question is – will their office romp turn into a romantic relationship, or will it be a one-time thing?

Victoria hatches a new plan

In true Newman fashion, Victoria (Amelia Heinle) takes matters into her own hands to get what she wants. This time around, Victoria wants Adam out of Newman Media once and for all.

Despite her husband confessing another lie to her, Victoria turns to Ashland (Robert Newman) to help get rid of her Adam problem. She coyly suggests to Ashland that instead of waiting for Adam to screw up, they work together to ensure that he does screw up.

Little do Victoria and Ashland know, Victor (Eric Braeden) has a plan of his own. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victor recruits Adam to help him uncover Ashland’s latest secret.

Get our The Young and the Restless newsletter!

The Young and the Restless Next Week Preview - 2/14/2022

Watch this video on YouTube

Rey lends an ear to Chance

When the results of baby Dominic’s (Rainn and River Ware) bone marrow tests come back, Chance (Conner Floyd) leans on Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). The detective stops by Chancellor Mansion to check on his partner.

Chance informs Rey the results are back. The harrowing and sad look on his face immediately leads Rey to assume the news isn’t good. Rey shares his thoughts with Chance before the video footage shifts to another scene, leaving Y&R viewers wondering what’s happening with Dominic.

How sick is little Dominic? Will Victoria succeed in taking down Adam?

Those questions and more will be answered on the hit CBS soap opera. Be sure to tune in daily so not a second of the entertainment is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.