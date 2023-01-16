The Young and the Restless spoilers: Adam and Billy fight over Chelsea

Adam isn’t here for Billy inserting himself into Chelsea’s life. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that tempers are flaring on the hit CBS daytime drama with one woman stuck in the middle.

It appears Y&R is reigniting the feud between Adam (Mark Grossman) and Billy (Jason Thompson).

There’s no love lost between these two men, that’s for sure.

They put their dislike of each other on pause to help Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) after she attempted suicide.

However, that truce seems to have come to an end.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The latest promo video for the CBS show teases Billy and Adam are at odds again, and this time it’s all about Chelsea.

Adam calls out Billy

Over the past few weeks, Billy has been leaning on Chelsea as his relationship with Lily (Christel Khalil) fell apart. Now that Lily and Billy are done, he’s spending even more time with Chelsea.

Adam isn’t happy about this development, especially after he recently learned that Billy helped Connor (Judah Mackey) with a school project. In the preview footage, Adam decides to call out Billy for inserting himself into Chelsea’s life.

This leads to the two men having a heated exchange right in the middle of Society.

Billy hits his breaking point

After listening to Adam go on his rant, Billy stands up for himself by calling out Adam for being jealous that Chelsea isn’t leaning on him. Yes, these two grown men are fighting over who Chelsea needs or wants more.

As the tension mounts, they basically just scream at each other over who can and should be there for Chelsea. It’s a classic Adam and Billy fight, but when things escalate, causing a ruckus at the restaurant, Abby (Melissa Ordway) steps in to break it up.

Unfortunately for Abby, her actions do little to diffuse the situation as the guys just keep screaming. Adam doesn’t hold back, letting Billy know that Chelsea doesn’t need him.

There’s something about Adam and his words that push Billy too far as he gives Adam one last stern and angry warning to back off.

This is one showdown Y&R fans won’t want to miss.

Billy won’t be Adam’s only problem, either. The Young and the Restless spoilers revealed that Victor (Eric Braeden) plots with Kyle (Michael Mealor) to help get Adam out of Jabot.

Meanwhile, dealing with her feuding brother and uncle isn’t the only time Abby tries to help out. A previous Y&R preview video featured Devon (Bryton James) leaning on Abby as she discusses the latest update on his dissolving Chancellor-Winters.

Will Billy and Adam take things too far? Will Chelsea be forced to choose between them?

These questions and more will be answered this week on the hit soap opera.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.