The Young and the Restless spoilers: Abby pleads with Chance to come home

Abby’s happiness over finding her husband is crushed when he wants to complete his mission. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease it’s the reunion fans have been waiting months to see play out on screen.

In true soap opera fashion, one person throws a wrench in the plans. Oh yes, Y&R viewers will be taken on a rollercoaster ride of emotions as Abby (Melissa Ordway) and Chance (Conner Floyd) reunite.

One preview video for the hit CBS daytime drama shows Chance revealing himself to Abby as she demands answers from Kim Dunaway (Roxanne Hart). They embrace as tears flow down their faces.

However, the newest promo video for the soap opera features the couple facing an obstacle immediately after reuniting.

Abby tells Chance about baby Dominic

Chance has missed so much since leaving for his mission last winter. Not only was he MIA for Mariah’s (Camryn Grimes) pregnancy and kidnapping, but Chance doesn’t even know the baby was born or is a boy.

After the couple sheds tears of joy overseeing each other again, Abby lets Chance know she is there to take him home to meet his son. Chance is shocked at the news as a joyful Abby reiterates, he’s a father.

Then the happy reunion takes a bit of a turn. Despite knowing baby Dominic is waiting for him at home, Chance informs Abby he won’t be going back to Genoa City. He has to finish the mission first.

Can Abby convince Chance to come home?

The news Chance wants to stay doesn’t sit well with Abby. She spent weeks wondering if he was dead or alive, and months alone while Chance put the mission first. Abby almost lost Chance once. She’s not about to let that happen again.

They are a family, and Chance needs to put them first. She pleads with her husband to come home. Abby lets Chance know that he has to come home to their family.

The video ends after Abby’s plea and cuts to Chance looking more confused than ever. All signs point to Chance giving in to his wife. The writers wouldn’t bring him back just to have him still be on a mission.

Thanks to The Young and the Restless spoilers, fans know the news that Chance is alive spreads like wildfire around town.

The news is good, but one person left conflicted will be Devon (Bryton James). Although he’s happy his friend is alive, it also means his role in Dominic’s life will drastically change.

Will Abby convince Chance to go home?

That question and more will be answered on upcoming episodes of the hit CBS soap opera.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.