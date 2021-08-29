The Young and the Restless spoilers: A Phyllis and Sally fight disrupts Newman Media launch party

Things get physical when Phyllis and Sally take their feud to a new level. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal the CBS soap opera is giving fans a good old-fashioned catfight as one feud is taken to a whole new level.

Explosive drama erupts at a high-profile Genoa City party, which is, of course, nothing new on the daytime drama. There aren’t too many events that go off without a hitch in Genoa City, and the Newman Media launch party is no exception.

Phyllis unleashes on Sally

Y&R preview video features Adam (Mark Grossman) asking Sally (Courtney Hope) to accompany him to the Newman Media kick-off party. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Adam causes a stir when he shows up at the party with an unexpected date, meaning Sally says yes.

Now fans are getting their first look at what happens when Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) spots Sally at the party. There is no love lost between these two ladies after Sally blackmailed Summer (Hunter King) and Phyllis exposed Sally’s dirty deed to Jack (Peter Bergman), destroying their romance.

Phyllis makes a beeline for Sally the second she spots her nemesis, making it clear Sally isn’t welcome at the party. Summer’s mom blasts Sally spouting, “take your circus act somewhere else.”

The gloves come off

In true Sally fashion, she doesn’t back down from Phyllis. Instead, Sally tells Phyllis where she can go and throws a drink in her face.

Oh yes, it’s a pretty hilarious moment that Phyllis doesn’t find funny.

As Jack gets up to interfere, Phyllis dumps an entire bucket of water over Sally’s head. Nate (Sean Dominic), Victor (Eric Braeden), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and Lily (Christel Khalil) look on in horror as the situation escalates.

It’s Adam and Jack to the rescue. Adam grabs Sally as Jack grabs Phyllis to defuse the situation.

However, the two men find themselves caught in the middle of a war of words. Sally blames the incident on Phyllis for starting in on her, while Phyllis screams for Sally to get out.

The fiery redheads are facing off in an epic fight that will have fans and the people at the Newman Media launch party talking for weeks. Nick (Joshua Morrow) will certainly have something to say about Phyllis causing a scene, forcing Jack to save the day.

There’s never a dull moment in Genoa City. Be sure not to miss a moment of the exciting catfight between Sally and Phyllis on Y&R.

Are you Team Phyllis or Team Sally?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.