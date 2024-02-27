The Young and the Restless renewed for four more seasons, fans demand one major change to show

The Young and the Restless fans can rejoice because the hit CBS soap isn’t going anywhere.

CBS has proven that it believes in the hit daytime drama by renewing it for four more years.

The multi-year renewal is a big deal in the soap world.

Y&R, The Bold and the Beautiful, and General Hospital are the only three remaining soaps on network television.

Days of our Lives moved to Peacock in the fall of 2022 and was renewed through Season 60 not long after.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Back to Y&R, as it is exciting news that the CBS soap will be around until at least the milestone of Season 55.

The Young and the Restless renewed for four more seasons

Variety was the first to break the news CBS had renewed Y&R through the 2027/2028 television season.

“The Young and the Restless’ has been a staple of daytime television for over 50 years, and it is with great pleasure that we will continue that legacy at CBS,” the president of CBS Entertainment, Amy Reisenbach, shared with the outlet.

Amy gave credit where it was due to those who have made The Young and the Restless the number-one soap for years.

“The talented cast and writers deliver compelling performances and stories on a daily basis and have provided iconic moments that have kept the show on top of the ratings and thrilled generations of fans for over five decades. We look forward to seeing what new creative twists and turns they have planned for the folks of Genoa City,” Amy ended her statement to Variety.

Y&R fans want new head writer amid renewal news

While fans are super excited that the good people of Genao City will be sticking around, X (formerly Twitter) had thoughts on what needs to happen next.

After all, the hit daytime drama has been kind of a snoozefest lately, even during February sweeps. The consensus on the social media platform was to get a new head writer because Josh Griffith isn’t making the cut anymore.

“That’s good now find a new writer! #YR” read one X.

That's good now find a new writer! #YR https://t.co/y2pyaLlv5O — THE Spoiler Girl 👀 (@TheSpoilerGirl1) February 27, 2024

Another one added, “AMAZING!!!! Now get a new head writer @cbs @stevekentsony @YRMattK @yandr_cbs #FireJoshGriffith #YR.”

Those are just a couple of examples of Y&R fans requesting a change after the renewal news broke.

We aren’t going to lie; the storylines on The Young and the Restless definitely need a shake-up because they are pretty much the same old same old. Hopefully, the renewal will get things moving in the right direction.

If the powers that be need any help, they can take a page from The Bold and the Beautiful because the latest Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) drama just kicked things up a few notches on the show.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.