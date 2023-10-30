The Young and the Restless: Lauralee Bell reflects on 40 years of playing Christine Blair

The Young and the Restless star Lauralee Bell has been playing Christine “Cricket” Blair since 1983, when she was just 14 years old.

This week, Y&R will honor Lauralee’s 40th anniversary with a stand-alone episode that looks back at some of Christine’s most pivotal moments and storylines on the show.

Although there will be plenty of flashbacks to give fans all those feelings of nostalgia, the special episode also focuses on Christine being at a crossroads in her life today.

The Young and the Restless spoilers teased that Christine’s bestie, Nina (Tricia Cast), returns to help her friend.

Christine will also lean on her longtime friend and ex, Danny (Michael Damian), as she figures out what comes next.

Ahead of her anniversary episode, Lauralee has shared a message to Y&R fans that also involved reflecting on the last four decades on the CBS soap.

Lauralee Bell reflects on 40 years of playing Christine Blair on The Young and the Restless

A promo for the anniversary special is the backdrop for Lauralee’s social media share on both Instagram and Twitter. The video acknowledges that Thursday, November 2, will be all about Lauralee and Christine.

Some of Christine’s biggest moments are featured in the footage, as well as glimpses at her life with Danny and love for Paul (Doug Davidson.) It wouldn’t be a Christine special without highlighting her decades-long feud with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), especially when Christine told Phyllis, “Bite me.”

“So a few things… the last 2 words of this promo could be my favorite 2 words in the 40 years I’ve been on! Cricket saying Bite Me just makes me laugh! Of course I had no recollection of that scene (which those of you who know me a bit better won’t be surprised) so it was fun to be shown it again! And Michelle, we look like we’re doing a shiny hair commercial. 😂” she began her message.

Lauralee went on to remark the episode will be filled with flashbacks, as well as some present-time drama. The actress hopes Y&R fans tune in to watch an episode filled with some of her favorite people.

“Super grateful to all of you who have gone on this journey with me! I never take it for granted!” Lauralee expressed before ending her caption with some words about Halloween.

The comments section of her Instagram post featured some of her soap friends gushing over Lauralee’s milestone.

Y&R stars celebrate Lauralee Bell

Michelle was one of the first to respond to the promo and Lauralee’s words with several heart and clapping emojis. Lauralee replied with love for her friend.

Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren) responded with excitement for the episode, while Jason Thompson (Billy) commented that Lauralee still looks the same. Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) called it “Amazing,” and Conner Floyd (Chance) left a heart emoji.

Will you be tuning in for Lauralee’s anniversary special?

That’s not all going down on Y&R this week. A previous promo for the daytime drama teased a whole lot of family drama involving Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Victor (Eric Braeden).

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.