The Young and the Restless fans sound off on Daytime Emmy nominations, blast Melody Thomas Scott snub

The 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards nominations came out yesterday, and The Young and the Restless fans have a lot to say about them.

Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki) not being nominated was one hot topic on social media.

After all, Melody has been killing it lately as Nikki fights her alcoholism and evil Jordan (Colleen Zenk).

However, Y&R fans are also celebrating the Daytime Emmy nominations the show earned.

The list includes noms for Eric Braeden (Victor), Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), Bryton James (Devon), Courtney Hope (Sally), Allison Lanier (Summer), and Linden Ashby (Cameron), and a nomination for Daytime Drama series.

Let’s take a look at what The Young and the Restless fans are saying about the Daytime Emmy Awards nominations.

Y&R fans sound off on Melody Thomas Scott Daytime Emmy snub

X (formerly Twitter) was buzzing after Melody did not receive an acting nod in either the Leading Actress or Supporting Actress category for The 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

“Melody Thomas Scott not being on that list is disappointing. She led story on #YR for the first time in far too long and did it flawlessly! I’m frustrated over this. #DaytimeEmmys,” read an X.

Melody Thomas Scott not being on that list is disappointing. She led story on #YR for the first time in far too long and did it flawlessly! I’m frustrated over this. #DaytimeEmmys pic.twitter.com/GwGHJZTKU9 — Ash💜 (@Ruth1_8) April 18, 2024

One X user wondered how Michelle made the list but Melody didn’t, while admitting rooting for General Hospital star Cynthia Watros to win in the Lead Actress category.

Pulling for Cynthia, don’t know why Michelle is on this list instead of Melody. I’d be fine with any of the other 4 ladies taking it #DaytimeEmmys #YR #GH #boldandbeautiful #DAYS https://t.co/7rQgDMYXO8 — The Valley Inn (@TheBinMasterPt2) April 19, 2024

“She did the work of her 40+ years long soap opera career. The story was the most talked about #YR story in years. It was appointment television. It made the ratings go up almost 200,000. And yet…nothing? Nothing at all. This is a huge shame and shocks me to the point where I have to pick my jaw up off the floor. #YR,” wrote another Melody fan.

She did the work of her 40+ years long soap opera career. The story was the most talked about #YR story in years. It was appointment television. It made the ratings go up almost 200,000. And yet…nothing? Nothing at all. This is a huge shame and shocks me to where I have to pick… pic.twitter.com/O13DWqiEDs — casey (@_Case1999) April 18, 2024

A different X user wasn’t thrilled that Michelle was on the list, but Melody wasn’t.

It’s worth remembering that the scenes submitted were from 2023, which means that Y&R fans will have to wait for Meldoay to get her props next year when she can submit scenes from this year.

Not all Y&R fans were bummed or going off. Some showed up to express happiness for their favorites who did make the cut.

The Young and the Restless fans react to Daytime Emmy nominations

Courtney had X exploding over her nomination, especially considering she was amazing in the scenes after she and Adam (Mark Grossman) lost their daughter.

“Congrats Courtney Hope 👏🏽👏🏽 #DaytimeEmmys #YR,” said an X.

Another announced Courtney’s nomination by using a scene from Sally in the hospital going through baby Ava’s things.

Courtney Hope is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress at the#DaytimeEmmys! ✨pic.twitter.com/Nej2PJWJi9 — Donna Lynn (@donnalynnthings) April 19, 2024

There was an X that gave a shout-out not only to Courtney but also to her colleague Allison after the nomination news broke.

“My favorite girls being nominated in the same category at the #DaytimeEmmys! So proud of them!!! Well deserved!!! 🥰🥹 #yr,” read the X

My favorite girls being nominated in the same category at the #DaytimeEmmys! So proud of them!!! Well deserved!!! 🥰🥹 #yr pic.twitter.com/DH41ksfvPv — Donna Lynn (@donnalynnthings) April 19, 2024

Bryton also got some props with an X that made it clear the user was a big Bryton/Devon fan.

“Oh hell yes!! So well deserved! 👏🏽👏🏽🎉🎉 #YR #YR50 #DaytimeEmmys,” was a message for Eric on X.

Congrats go out to all The Young and the Restless nominees! Be sure to tune in on Friday, June 7, at 8/7c on CBS.

To see a complete list of Daytime Emmy Nominations 2024, click here.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.