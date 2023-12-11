The Young and the Restless alum Shemar Moore returns to Daytime Emmy Awards for Susan Lucci honor

The Young and the Restless alum Shemar Moore will be at the 50th annual Daytime Emmy Awards this week for a very good reason — Susan Lucci.

Shemar got his Hollywood break playing Malcolm Winters on Y&R.

Although the actor has found great success in primetime on shows like S.W.A.T. and Criminal Minds, Shemar always remembers his soap roots.

Shemar pops up on The Young and the Restless from time to time, especially if it means honoring the late and great Kristoff St. John (Neil).

Shemar will be honoring another legendary soap star at the Daytime Emmy Awards this week.

It’s a moment that will have soap fans feeling all the feels from an iconic 90s moment at the awards ceremony.

According to People magazine, Shemar is slated to present Susan with the Lifetime Achievement Award, the highest honor in the academy.

Soap fans will recall that in 1999, Susan won her first Daytime Emmy Award for Lead Actress on her 19th nomination, and Shemar gave it to her.

“The streak is over!” Shemar said in what became a famous line for Susan’s first-ever Daytime Emmy Award win.

Susan was nominated 21 times during her run on All My Children as the legendary Erica Kane, a role she played for 41 years. The actress stayed with the show from 1970 until AMC ended in 2011.

On Friday, December 15, Shemar will take the stage to present Susan with her Lifetime Achievement Award and give soap fans a little nostalgia for that day back in the 90s.

All My Children alum Susan Lucci reacts to Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award

The annual awards show was supposed to take place in June, but the writers and SAG/AFTRA strikes postponed it. However, Susan used social media to react to it at the time.

“Thank you so much. Daytime Emmy Awards!!! What a great honor! Congratulations to Maury, too! 🥳🥳🥳💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽,” Susan wrote in an Instagram Post.

Maury Povich will also receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. Shemar will only be giving the award to Susan, and honestly, he’s the perfect choice.

The All My Children alum also spoke to Good Morning America about receiving such a prestigious honor.

“It’s really totally amazing,” she expressed before talking about being humbled and honored to receive the coveted award.

Susan wondered if she had achieved enough in her lifetime to warrant such a gift.

“I am not Meryl Streep, you know what I am saying,” Susan joked as she reflected on her legendary daytime career.

Shemar Moore and Susan Lucci will reunite at the Daytime Emmy Awards and it will be a must-see moment.

In other Daytime Emmy news, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, stars from The Young and the Restless, General Hospital, and The Bold and the Beautiful came together to keep another longstanding Daytime Emmy tradition alive.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS. The 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards air Friday, December 15 at 9/8c on CBS.