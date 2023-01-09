The Young and the Restless alum Shemar Moore expecting his first child: Here’s what we know

Shemar shared big news with his fans today. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/F. Sadou/AdMedia

The Young and the Restless alum Shemar Moore is going to be a dad, and he’s over the moon about the news.

Although Shemar tends to keep his personal life private, Shemar couldn’t keep the news he’s expecting his first child under wraps.

The 52-year-old actor and his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon will welcome their first baby together in just a few weeks.

Shemar kicked off the week with the news in a video that also turned out to be a gender reveal.

“Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies. Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf**king Moore is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a little girl or a little boy,” he began his message.

The S.W.A.T. star reflected on how his mother, who Shemar was extremely close with, was looking down on him from heaven as his dream of becoming a father was happening.

Shemar Moore’s first child due date, gender and more details

While talking to the camera, Shemar spilled that not only was he going to be a dad, but today was the big gender reveal. Shemar and Jesiree Dizon already had names picked out too.

They planned to name a boy Legend and a girl Frankie, the latter nod to Shemar’s middle name Franklin. Jesiree already has a daughter and son from a previous relationship and expressed she was hoping for a baby girl.

She got her wish because a helicopter flying over the party sprayed pink in the air to reveal that Shemar and Jesiree are expecting a daughter together.

Little Frankie is due on February 8, which happens to be the third anniversary of the death of Shemar’s beloved mom, Marilyn Joan Wilson-Moore.

The Young and the Restless alum Shemar Moore gives shoutout to his mom

Those who have followed Shemar throughout his acting career know that his mom meant the world to him. Her passing devastated Shemar, so it should come as no surprise he gave his mom a shoutout in his baby announcement.

Shemar wished that his mom could have been there with him. However, the actor knows she’s always with him, especially during this time.

“Mama’s smiling from Heaven 🕊️ … Miracles happen … Here comes the BEST part of my life ❤️‍🔥,” Shemar wrote, giving a shoutout to his mom in the caption of his baby announcement post.

Being a dad has been something that Shemar Moore has wanted in his life for a long time but wasn’t really sure would happen. When speaking with Watch Magazine in 2017, he expressed his desire to have kids and a partner to enjoy his life with.

Shemar’s wishes are coming true. Congrats to the actor and his girlfriend Jesiree Dizon on the exciting news they are expecting a baby girl next month.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.