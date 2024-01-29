The Young and the Restless alum Jordi Vilasuso’s daughter admitted to NICU: ‘Please pray’

The Young and the Restless alum Jordi Vilasuso has revealed that his baby girl Lucy was admitted to the NICU last week.

Jordi and his wife, Kaitlin Vilasuso, welcomed Lucy in late December at 35 weeks.

Now, they are facing another health crisis with their precious girl, which they revealed in an Instagram Post.

Kicking off their IG post by asking for prayers, the couple shared the latest development with Lucy.

“We found out Monday that Lucy had RSV and by Monday night she had been admitted to the hospital w/ difficulty breathing. Last night, things unexpectedly took a turn for the worse and she was moved to NICU w/ what the doctors described as a partially collapsed right lung. I am still struggling to believe this as I type,” read part of the caption.

Along with asking people to pray for Lucy, Kaitlin and Jordi expressed they want to have their baby girl in their arms at home.

Earlier today, Kaitlin shared an update on Lucy’s condition and thanked everyone for their love and prayers.

“Our little Lucy is proving to be quite the little fighter. The biggest praise report is that the x-ray of her lungs looked significantly better than the one they took the night she was transferred to the NICU,” she began.

Kaitlin explained they aren’t out of the woods yet because she’s still on a CPAP machine and has a feeling tube. She asked for more prayers as Jordi and Kaitlin were hopeful for no setbacks in Lucy’s fight.

Jordi and Kaitlin are also parents to daughters Riley, age 10, and Evie, age 7.

The Y&R alum and his wife aren’t the only ones reaching out with news about Lucy. Bailee Madison, Kaitlin’s sister, has updated fans on her niece.

The Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin star used her Instagram Stories to update how Lucy’s doing in the NICU. Sharing a picture of Lucy in the NICU, Bailee thanked everyone for the prayers and support shown for Lucy, Jordi, and Kaitlin.

Bailee was overwhelmed by the response and expressed gratitude for the love.

“Lucy is still being her beautiful loving tough cookie self,” Bailee also shared.

Kaitlin’s sister Bailee gives an update on baby Lucy. Pic credit: @baileemadison/Instagram

Here’s hoping baby Lucy gets well and goes home soon.

