The Young and the Restless alum James Hyde and Denise Richards team up for new Christmas movie

The latest soap stars to appear in a Christmas film are The Young and the Restless alum James Hyde and The Bold and the Beautiful alum Denise Richards.

James wrapped his run as the evil Jeremy Stark on Y&R earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Denise has played Shauna Fulton on B&B on and off since 2019. The actress and character were last scene in October 2022.

Now, they are both bringing a little bit of Christmas magic to the small screen this holiday season.

James and Denise star in the new Hulu film A Christmas Frequency.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

They play an estranged husband and wife who are about to get some of that Christmas magic.

What is Denise Richards and James Hyde’s new movie A Christmas Frequency?

Denise plays morning radio host, Brooke Walkins, whose personal and professional life is on the line. The morning show is on the verge of being canceled until Brooke’s assistant, Kenzie (Ansley Gordon), decides to help her boss.

Kenzie comes up with the idea for Brooke to date on air to find a date for the radio station’s Christmas party. When the cute guy Kenzie just met not only applies but makes it to the finals, she puts her happiness in jeopardy for her job.

Brooke must fulfill her Christmas date task despite different events leading her back to Todd.

A Christmas Frequency drops on Hulu on Wednesday, November 1. Along with having two soap stars in the movie, the Christmas flick was directed by Days of our Lives alum Lindsay Hartley.

For those who may not have Hulu, A Christmas Frequency will also be available on Apple, Vudu, Amazon, and Google Play.

More Christmas movies to watch in 2023

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, General Hospital alum William deVry can be seen in a Lifetime movie with Teri Hatcher debuting in November.

The Young and the Restless alum Hunter King celebrates Christmas in a new Hallmark movie as part of the network’s Countdown to Christmas.

Days of our Lives alum Jen Lilley continues to bring Christmas to Great American Family for the network of their annual Great American Christmas.

Be sure to check out those movies, as well as James Hyde and Denise Richards in their Hulu Christmas movie.

Along with appearing in A Christmas Frequency, Denise also makes her highly anticipated return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Season 13. Denise makes several guest appearances, including one at Kyle Richards’ dinner party, which Andy Cohen teased as “iconic.”