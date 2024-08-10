The Bold and the Beautiful welcomes The Young and the Restless’ Danny and Christine

Another crossover for The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless happens next week.

There have been quite a few lately; this one seemingly comes out of the blue.

Christine “Cricket” (Lauralee Bell) and Danny (Michael Damian) visit the Forrester mansion in Los Angeles as he embarks on his rockstar tour.

The pair left Genoa City, and Los Angeles was a stop around the country.

With so much success at Forrester Creations lately, their stop comes at the perfect time to celebrate.

Here’s what’s happening on The Bold and the Beautiful when Y&R’s Cricket and Danny visit.

Party at Eric’s house

Everyone appears to gather at Eric’s (John McCook) mansion when Cricket and Danny arrive in town.

It will be one for the books as everyone in The Bold and the Beautiful preview seems enthralled with Danny and his musical skills.

Donna (Jennifer Gareis) is happy to host them and is seen ready to dance in one scene.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) offers a toast to Danny and Cricket, which we can presume is a thank you for coming by and performing while the family celebrates.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) are there to join the fun, as are Hope (Annika Noelle) and Finn (Tanner Novlan).

Forrester Creations has much to celebrate

Danny and Cricket’s visit to Los Angeles came at the perfect time.

Forrester Creations is busy with all the buzz surrounding Brooke’s Bedroom, with the launch only recently happening.

When it went live in Monte Carlo, the response was overwhelming. The social traffic and orders were more than anyone expected, and it was cause for celebration.

As Hope continues to praise her mom, Steffy isn’t as happy as she could be about business.

This has only furthered the rift between the two women, causing Hope to be more in her face than in the past.

However, Steffy has an ace up her sleeve that could end Brooke and Ridge’s happiness. With Taylor (Rebecca Budig) returning, she will likely rub it in Hope’s face. Viewers know Ridge has a weak spot for Taylor.

They may want to enjoy Christine and Danny’s visit because it’ll be back to Forrester versus Logan as soon as they jet off to their next destination.

Be sure to tune in next week to catch The Young and the Restless stars mingling with the Forresters.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.