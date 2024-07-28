The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Tom Arnold debuts, Poppy confesses to Bill and Brooke and Ridge romance

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal a famous face pops up on the hit CBS soap in the most hilarious fashion.

It turns out that Tom Arnold happens to be a big soap fan.

Tom will make his soap debut on B&B as Captain Deuce Stevens, the pilot who takes the Logan and Forrester families to Monte Carlo.

In the preview footage, The Bold and the Beautiful fans get their first glimpse of Tom as Captain Deuce when he tries to help Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) with a problem.

Steffy can’t find her passport, so Captain Deuce gives her a couple of pretty funny suggestions.

If this tease is any indication of what Tom will bring in his guest appearance, we can’t wait to see more.

Poppy comes clean and Katie won’t back down

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Bill (Don Diamont) learns a secret about Poppy (Romy Park). In true soap fashion, it turns out that’s more of a half-truth than a secret.

Poppy fills Bill in on Tom (Clint Howard), insisting he is Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) father. Although a paternity test was done by Li (Naomi Matsuda) of all people, B&B fans know something isn’t right.

The killing of Tom and Hollis (Hollis W. Chambers) has only added fuel to the fire that Bill isn’t really Luna’s dad.

One person convinced Poppy is lying is Katie (Heather Tom), and she isn’t shy about sharing her feelings with anyone. This time, it looks like RJ (Joshua Hoffman) gets an earful from his aunt about his girlfriend’s mother.

Romance is in the air on The Bold and the Beautiful

It’s not all drama, secrets and chaos going down on the hit CBS soap. A little romance gets thrown in the mix to keep The Bold and the Beautiful fans entertained.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) use the trip to Monte Carlo for a little romance. They get things started on the plane ride there, which we know will aggravate Steffy even more if she makes the flight.

Back in Los Angeles, Poppy’s sharing a secret with Bill does nothing to stop him from moving full steam ahead with the relationship.

However, when the two are just about to get busy in the bedroom, they are interrupted by someone or something that makes Poppy scream bloody murder.

B&B spoilers reveal that Katie and Bill’s son, Will (Crew Morrow), returns home next week, so it’s a safe bet he’s the person who interrupts Bill and Poppy’s romantic moment.

