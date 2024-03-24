The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy and Hope wage war

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease after a long weekend, things are heating up on the hit CBS soap.

This week was a short one for B&B, with only three new episodes airing.

However, the hit daytime drama set the stage for another classic Forrester and Logan war brewing.

Long-time fans know these two families feuding is the stuff that The Bold and the Beautiful was built on.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is at the center of the fighting this time around as Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) vows to keep her brother and Hope (Annika Noelle) apart.

A previous preview video for B&B showed Steffy trying to convince Thomas to leave Hope for good. It turns out that’s just the beginning of what’s coming with this storyline.

Hope and Steffy speak their minds

In the latest preview video, Steffy has a heart-to-heart with her brother. Steffy, trying to be sympathetic, lets Thomas know he doesn’t deserve what Hope is doing to him.

Thomas wants to marry Hope, but she isn’t ready for that kind of commitment yet. In Steffy’s eyes, Hope never will be because she’s simply using Thomas, and Steffy won’t stand for that.

A flip of the scene features Hope going off about Steffy meddling in her relationship with Thomas to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). Hope knows that Steffy’s determined to ruin her relationship with Thomas, and she isn’t here for it.

It’s showdown time for Steffy and Hope

This week ended with a good old-fashioned face-off between Hope and Steffy. Thanks to the preview teaser, we know B&B fans will witness another one next week.

Their latest heated exchange has Steffy pulling out all the punches to trash Hope. Steffy wastes no time bringing up Brooke’s history with Taylor (Krista Allen) and Stephanie (Susan Flannery).

Hope loses it when Steffy brings her mother into this fight and tries to slap Steffy but is stopped in her tracks. The video ends there, leaving B&B fans wondering if a good-old fashion soap fight is on the horizon.

#BoldandBeautiful next week preview. I don't watch this one but just sharing for those who do. pic.twitter.com/z5fnb4eVeG — Michelle Paden (@mpaden2002) March 20, 2024

We certainly hope so!

The drama between Hope and Thomas has a ripple effect on the family. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Ridge and Brooke will be fighting as they each stand up for their kids.

Will Thomas listen to Steffy? Will Hope fight for man? Who will win the latest battle between Steffy and Hope?

Those questions and more will be answered on upcoming episodes of the hit CBS soap.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.