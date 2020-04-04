The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Sally’s time is running out

The Bold and the Beautiful next week is going to focus on Sally (Courtney Hope) and her plan to win Wyatt (Darin Brooks) back.

Viewers learned that Sally was not dying after waiting weeks to see what her diagnosis was. She had successfully roped a doctor in on her plan, and now, she is going to pay the ultimate price when everyone finds out the truth.

Flo is on to Sally

This week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Flo (Katrina Bowden) is going to catch wind that something isn’t right. Something piques her interest, leading her to feel like Sally isn’t being completely honest.

When Flo talks to Wyatt, she tells him that Sally is emotionally blackmailing him. It looks like she is going to “fight for her life” as long as he is by her side. Everyone believes that Sally is dying, so now, she has to make it look like she is trying to get treatment.

Dr. Escobar (Monica Ruiz) gives Flo reason to be suspicious. She has been urging Sally to come clean, but the designer refuses. These two women are going to have a lot to answer for, and with Flo snooping around, it may be sooner rather than later.

Sally goes all out

Now that she knows Wyatt and Flo were not split up, Sally is more determined than ever to get her man back. The manipulation and deception laid out aren’t going to end well.

While talking to Dr. Escobar, Sally reveals that she is going to do whatever it takes to make sure Wyatt will be with her and Flo will be gone. That is her priority, and with help from her accomplice, she believes this will work in her favor.

Expect to see Sally walking around with a walker on The Bold and the Beautiful as she makes it look like her condition is deteriorating further. The symptoms Sally was having were real but they were brought on because of stress and the realization that Wyatt was going back to Flo after he proposed marriage to her.

This is a recipe for disaster on The Bold and the Beautiful. Katie (Heather Tom) was the perfect person to let in on her “diagnosis” because it spread like wildfire. Not only was Wyatt informed, but she also told Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Steffy (Jaqueline MacInnes Wood) and saved her job at Forrester.

As things begin to spiral out of control, Sally may be closer to being exposed than she thinks.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.