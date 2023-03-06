The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Is Bill on to Sheila?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for this week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease a heavy focus on the relationship between Bill (Don Diamont) and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

For weeks, viewers have wondered where the writers came up with this pairing. It seemingly came from nowhere, and now it’s a focal point of the show.

Last week, Sheila revealed she always thinks about Deacon (Sean Kanan), and the two began to get hot and heavy.

She has attempted to stay away, but that won’t work.

Now, Sheila is in a dangerous spot as she plays with Bill’s emotions. His sons have already questioned his intentions, and he doesn’t want to look foolish.

Here’s what to expect from Bill and Sheila on The Bold and the Beautiful this week.

Sheila and Deacon hookup

When Friday’s The Bold and the Beautiful ended, Sheila and Deacon were about to get down and dirty.

She confided in him that she thinks about him when she is intimate with Bill. Sheila is more physically interested in Deacon than in Bill, but he can’t give her what the business tycoon can.

Her freedom depends on her relationship with Bill. So, in true Sheila fashion, she will attempt to have her cake and eat it too, by sleeping with Deacon on the down low.

But will that work?

Bill grows suspicious

While Sheila was out having a romp with Deacon, Bill was busy being lectured by Liam (Scott Clifton) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks). They have so many questions about why their dad is with Sheila. No one can understand the draw, especially when it’s costing him his family.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers teased that Bill grew suspicious of Sheila.

In the preview video, Bill questions where she’s been when she returns home from visiting Deacon. He is no one’s fool; she just came from her lover’s little apartment.

He tells Sheila she knows better than to play him, which puts her on edge. While it looks like he is just fishing right now, speculation is that the two will be attending the grand opening of Deacon’s restaurant. Will they be sharing an intimate moment when Bill catches them?

Something big is about to go down, and if it falls the way we think it will, Sheila better buckle up.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.