The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hollis’ death causes chaos

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that the most recent death at Il Giardino will cause chaos for everyone on the hit CBS soap.

Two deaths are a big deal; they both have Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) in common.

As this week starts with news of Hollis’ (Hollis W. Chambers) death spreads, jumping to conclusions is the game’s name.

When it’s revealed that Hollis has the same substance in his system as Tom (Clint Howard) did, suspicions begin to rise.

Meanwhile, Finn (Tanner Novlan) will deal with more than a dead Hollis.

Hollis’ death causes confrontations and raised suspicions

With the news that Hollis died and the substance he had in his system, suspicions begin to grow.

Someone is clearly going to great lengths to ensure whatever Tom knew never gets out. We can only guess that he was Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) birth father, and there may have been a clue in his backpack.

Immediately, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) jumps to conclusions and believes Sheila is somehow involved.

Those around her, especially Li (Naomi Matsuda), agree with her assumption. Look for a gathering at Deacon’s (Sean Kanan) apartment, with accusations directed at his wife.

And speaking of Deacon, he is taking the deaths hard. They weren’t only his employees but also his friends. He stopped at nothing to find Sheila, but will he put his efforts into finding out who murdered his friends.

Hope attempts to win Finn over

Leave it to Hope (Annika Noelle) to be a sounding board for Finn. He is likely torn over what happened at Il Giardino and his mother’s possible ties to it. Finn has made it clear his wife and kids are his priority, but how could he not worry about whether his mom has killed two people?

Hope has been fantasizing about the doctor for weeks now. With Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) back in Paris and no hope for a reconciliation between the two, she has decided to make a move on Steffy’s husband.

She opens up about finding him attractive and when he tells her she can’t say stuff like that, she pushes back harder. It looks like there won’t be any backing down, but will Finn be able to resist the tension between them and remain loyal to his wife?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.