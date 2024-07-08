The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hollis’ concern and Sheila’s terror

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that this week’s episodes will be filled with surprises.

As viewers watch Hope (Annika Noelle) spiral out of control following the realization that Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is marrying Paris (Diamond White), she is back to fantasizing about Finn (Tanner Novlan).

News about Tom’s (Clint Howard) death has spread throughout the town, and the fact that he overdosed has been baffling to those who knew him.

It’s another whodunnit on The Bold and the Beautiful, and the suspect list is quite long. With so many people who could have done it, this storyline might continue beyond July sweeps.

Il Giardino will be heavily featured this week, especially when Hollis (Hollis W. Chambers) voices his worries to Deacon (Sean Kanan).

Here’s what’s happening this week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Tom’s death bothers Hollis

Hollis isn’t a main character on the show but has been part of Il Giardino during many scenes.

However, with Deacon acquiring the restaurant, he has become more present.

In the preview video for The Bold and the Beautiful, Hollis confides in Deacon that he can’t stop thinking about Tom’s overdose.

Both agree that it seemed Tom had cleaned up his act and was showing up for work and doing what was asked of him. He was excited about the live music night, and instead, he was poisoned behind the scenes, dying from whatever drugs were placed in his drink.

A flip of the scene shows Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) screaming at what she sees behind the bar. Could something have happened to Hollis because of the questions he was asking? Sheila isn’t easily rattled.

Hope’s issues

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is worried about her daughter, so she tells Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) that Thomas may be confused about his feelings. She believes he still loves Hope, too.

However, he quickly shuts her down and wants to accept Thomas and Paris together, as he wants what is best for his son.

Meanwhile, viewers are given a glimpse at Hope’s thoughts about Finn. She has been having feelings for Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) husband, and it seems she may make a move on the good doctor.

After all, she is upset that Steffy knew about Thomas and Paris and has had enough of her. Hope is her mother’s daughter, so what comes next isn’t too hard to guess.

Will Hope make a move? What will Sheila discover behind the bar?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.