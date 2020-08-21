The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Zoe says yes, Brooke is in trouble, and Quinn works hard

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week reveal that explosive conversations are put to the forefront.

A couple is torn after a shotgun wedding, but a reconciliation won’t be as easy it as seems. Will a confession lead to the end of it forever?

Zoe and Carter

It’s no secret that Zoe (Kiara Barnes) has been on Carter’s (Lawrence Saint-Victor) mind. He was determined to talk her out of marrying Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), and thankfully, that wedding didn’t happen.

Carter takes a chance on love and asks Zoe out on a date. She is going to be giddy about the circumstances.

Will this be a jumpstart into a new romance for these two, or will a wrench by the name of Zende (Delon De Metz) derail their plans?

Brooke digs her own grave

This week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Quinn (Rena Sofer) was all too happy to throw Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) marriage to Shauna (Denise Richards) in Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) face.

There was hope that Bridge would reconcile, but it looks like there will be obstacles. Ridge wants Shauna to sign papers to annul their marriage, but she isn’t ready for that.

Things aren’t going to be easy for this couple.

Quinn is working overtime to get Bill (Don Diamont) on board to be with Brooke. After their kiss kicked off this Ridge and Shauna mess, it would make sense for their feelings to be exploited by Mrs. Eric Forrester.

Ridge will hear Brooke profess her love for Bill on accident, but that might be all he needs to walk away from his Logan. Their relationship is about to end, but will it be forever?

Brill reconciliation?

With Quinn working overtime to secure Shauna’s place in Ridge’s life, Bill may be willing to let his baby mama talk.

Things aren’t great between him and Katie (Heather Tom) since his kiss with Brooke was shown to the world, so he may be open to seeing where it goes with the blonde.

Unfortunately, Katie is going to hear the conversation between Quinn and Bill. She is going to be shocked by what she hears.

Could it be that her baby daddy is in love with her sister, or will he profess that he wants to continue to beg and plead with Katie to take him back?

Be sure to tune in next week to see which relationships prevail and which ones implode with a little bit of meddling.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.