The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Tom challenges Poppy and Hope plays dirty

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week tease things heat up with two major storylines.

July sweeps are here, and the writers have prepared viewers for some drama they won’t want to miss.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) coming home engaged to Paris (Diamond White) has sent everyone over the edge. Hope (Annika Noelle) isn’t comfortable with any of it, and with her feelings resurfacing for the Forrester heir and her crush on Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) husband, anything could happen.

We also have a mysterious connection between Tom (Clint Howard) and Poppy (Romy Park). We have a guess about what it could be, but something tells us there is way more to the story.

Some things are happening at Forrester that will keep viewers engaged throughout the month and beyond.

Here’s what’s happening on The Bold and the Beautiful next week.

Tom believes he is Luna’s father

It isn’t surprising that Poppy is running around trying to do damage control with Tom in the picture.

His hints at the days when he played festivals and had groupies led us to figure out that he could be Luna’s father.

Having Bill (Don Diamont) magically be Luna’s father after Poppy denied it to him and Luna more than once just didn’t make sense.

Tom will challenge Poppy next week, telling her he knows he is Luna’s father.

We can’t help but wonder what Poppy pulled off with the DNA test, as it matched Bill when Li (Naomi Matsuda) administered it.

Does this mean Poppy snagged Tom’s saliva, and we missed it, or are he and Dollar Bill related?

This is so convoluted, but we are here for it.

Thomas and Paris’ celebration

Hope is beyond hurt by Thomas’ engagement to Paris.

Next week on The Bold and the Beautiful, she will attempt to talk Thomas out of his feelings for Paris as she declares she still loves her.

She doesn’t want him to marry Paris as a rebound when she knows they both still love each other. Hope believes Steffy set this all up and is livid that it’s all happening.

What she doesn’t know is that Paris overhears their conversation. That won’t go over well, mainly because she wants to marry Thomas.

The engagement is announced at Eric’s (John McCook) home with a celebration. They will be planning another wedding—one that could have been Hope’s had she accepted Thomas’ proposal.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.