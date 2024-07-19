The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Katie warns Bill, Deacon has questions, and more

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that another week of July sweeps is coming in hot.

With so much happening, the surprises keep coming.

Friday’s cliffhanger left viewers wondering what would happen between Hope (Annika Noelle) and Finn (Tanner Novlan).

It’s the last full week of sweeps, so expecting the unexpected should be the name of the game.

Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) Bedroom line is moving, and she will be the face of everything.

While Hope is excited for her mom, the same can’t be said for Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Katie is suspicious

Katie (Heather Tom) has decent instincts (except when it comes to men).

She has been suspicious since Poppy (Romy Park) came on the scene, and then the DNA test said that Bill (Don Diamont) was Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) father.

Li (Naomi Matsuda) has been calling Poppy out for wanting to snag a rich man, and one literally fell into her lap. However, we suspect Li may have helped Poppy pull off the Bill situation since she administered the DNA test.

When Katie brings her suspicions to Bill next week, Poppy eavesdrops on their conversation. If she were the one eliminating people who were getting close to the truth, could Katie be the next one on her list?

Deacon considers murder an option

Things haven’t sat right without anyone who has heard about Tom (Clint Howard) and Hollis’ (Hollis W. Chambers) death.

Accusations were that Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) was the most likely suspect, though that doesn’t seem to be the case for Deacon. He believes his wife, and while she has her share of evil deeds, we don’t think she’s the murderer.

As Deacon, Bill, and Justin (Aaron D. Spears) chat at Il Giardino, the topic of murder comes up. Why they are there remains unclear, but they seem to have a vested interest.

Justin’s presence is interesting, especially since his first appearance on screen in months was at the live music event where Tom died.

There’s plenty of suspicion among the attendees, and with the way Li has been acting, there is a good chance she took part in what happened or helped Poppy with what’s happened. They are high on the suspect list, especially with the DNA test and Tom proclaiming he is Luna’s birth father.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.