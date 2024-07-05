The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Hope spirals and Tom’s death questioned

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week tease that the Fourth of July may be over, but the fireworks aren’t.

We are smack dab in the middle of a whodunnit involving Tom (Clint Howard) and the many potential suspects who could have killed him.

As Thomas’ (Matthew Atkinson) newfound love with Paris (Diamond White) continues to be celebrated, Hope (Annika Noelle) continues to seethe.

There’s also something off with Poppy (Romy Park) and the DNA test that confirmed Bill (Don Diamont) was Luna’s (Naomi Matsuda) father.

Mystery will continue to surround Los Angeles in the coming weeks.

Here’s what’s happening next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Hope continues to spiral

Learning about Thomas’ engagement messed with Hope.

She believed when he returned that the two would continue their romance and perhaps marry later.

Thomas asked Hope to marry him again during an encounter (or a dream). Her mind won’t let things go, and it seems she will be back to focus on Finn (Tanner Novlan).

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Hope will think about Finn again; those dreams are a focal point.

Could she decide to act on her feelings and stick it to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Thomas all in one swoop?

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) addresses the situation with Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), who seems to think Hope will be able to move on. He is behind whatever makes his son happy, even Paris.

Tom’s death is addressed again

Tom died this week, and there are a slew of suspects who could have poisoned him.

Hollis (Hollis W. Chambers) talks to Deacon about what happened to Tom. He can’t stop thinking about him and the insinuation he was using drugs.

Il Giardino has become the place to be, and many familiar faces popped up with the live music night. Jack (Ted King) and Justin (Aaron D. Spears) have not been back on-screen for a week, leading us to suspect they were added as decoys.

Is something more sinister happening in Los Angeles? Are The Bold and the Beautiful writers playing viewers like a fiddle?

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) discovers something behind the bar and screams. Could another body be there? She is rarely rattled, and with everyone at the restaurant supporting her, something tells us whatever is behind the bar isn’t good.

