The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Hollis killed and Hope makes a move

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap tease more drama and secrets.

As we approach the midpoint of July sweeps, some storylines raise more questions than answers.

Who killed Tom (Clint Howard) and why remains a focal point — especially now that Hollis (Hollis W. Chambers) is dead too.

There’s also the question about who Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) father is, mainly because Tom professed he was. He was eliminated because Poppy (Romy Park) had chosen Bill (Don Diamont) as her dad.

And then there’s Hope (Annika Noelle). She doesn’t seem herself, and viewers have been wondering if something more is happening with her.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Hollis’ murdered and mourned

Deacon (Sean Kanan) is beside himself with Hollis’ death.

Two of his friends have now been murdered at Il Giardino, and he is determined to find out who is behind it.

Friday’s cliffhanger played into the whodunnit storyline with Tom even further, and all suspects still remain plausible options. Jack (Ted King) even showed up to speak with Finn (Tanner Novlan), and he only just reappeared on screen after months away when Tom died.

Some viewers focus on Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) being the murderer, but wouldn’t that be too easy? With a history like hers, she would be a perfect scapegoat for any of the other suspects.

Hope makes a move on Finn

As if we didn’t see this coming a mile away, however whether it’s real this time remains to be seen.

Hope and Finn are together again, but she takes it a step further to declare that she finds him attractive.

When he tells her she can’t talk that way and declines her clean advances, she mumbles about how a girl can dream.

This appears to be in real-time, though. In her daydreams, Finn didn’t decline her advances.

It seems this is an act of revenge, especially after the conversation with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and how she acted with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) on Friday’s episode.

Something is brewing with Hope, and it seems to be taking center stage. With Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Paris (Diamond White) headed back to Paris with Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri), she is left to her own devices again.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the juicy drama in Los Angeles is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.