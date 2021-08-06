The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Finn is torn and Donna speaks up

Finn has a lot to do with next week on The Bold and the Beautiful. Pic credit: CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week tease there will be absolute chaos following the wedding bombshell that was unleashed.

For months there have been rumors about who Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) is, and learning that it is Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) threw viewers for a loop.

As the shock begins to wear off, the uncertainty of what comes next begins to set in.

Will Finn give Sheila a chance?

There will be so much to sort through when it comes to emotions for Finn. He wants to know how he came about and the circumstances surrounding his adoption, but his lady love will have a lot to say about it.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) isn’t going to be happy about the revelation in the least. There is so much history with Sheila, and none of it is good. Several of The Bold and the Beautiful women have had issues with the villain, and now, another notch was added to Steffy’s belt.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will step in, especially given Eric’s (John McCook) history with Sheila. It won’t be easy showing her the door, especially as she calls out for Finn to speak up for her. The good doctor will be weighing his options because the news is fresh, and he wants to know more.

It’s looking like Sheila will be sticking around for a while, and stirring up drama is her specialty.

Don’t worry though, Steffy and Finn will attempt to make things work, but it won’t be the smooth sailing they had hoped for when they decided to tie the knot.

Donna wants Eric back

Could there be a road back together for Donna (Jennifer Gareis) and her Honey Bear?

When she confides Katie (Heather Tom), the realization that she still really wants Eric is made clear. The two have flirted on occasion, and he is still her Honey Bear. Their relationship brings her fond memories, and given the current situation, it may also give her a way in the door.

The situation with Quinn (Rena Sofer) isn’t going to lead to a reconciliation. It’s over, and she is still in Carter’s (Lawrence Saint-Victor) bed. Once that secret is blown out of the water, there’s no coming back from it.

This is Donna’s chance to move forward, but will Eric be receptive?

Be sure to tune in all next week to see how things go down.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.