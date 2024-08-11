The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Baker has evidence, Pam returns, and Danny rocks out

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that the past catches up, and a surprise visit puts everyone in a party mood.

Tom (Clint Howard) and Hollis (Hollis W. Chambers) were murdered, and Katie (Heather Tom) is so sure that Poppy (Romy Park) is the one who killed them both.

Meanwhile, Christine “Cricket” (Lauralee Bell) and Danny (Michael Damian) show up at Eric’s (John McCook) place and give the Forresters and Logans a free concert.

There’s been plenty of tension between the Logan women and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), but don’t worry, she’s got an ace up her sleeve.

Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) success with Brooke’s Bedroom should be celebrated, and it seems Cricket and Danny came at the perfect time.

Here’s what’s happening this week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Chief Baker comes for Poppy

In The Bold and the Beautiful preview video, Chief Baker shows up with Katie in tow.

He has “evidence” in a baggy, which appears to be something belonging to Poppy.

While she insists she is innocent and did nothing wrong, Bill (Don Diamont) looks confused. He mentioned to Liam (Scott Clifton) that he thought something was up with her, but will he believe she is capable of murdering two people?

All signs point to Poppy, but the obvious choice is never right. She was the perfect person to pin it on, especially with Tom believing he was Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) father.

We suspect Li (Naomi Matsuda) may have killed both men and hoped Poppy would take the fall for the murders.

Danny performs at Eric’s home

A visit from Cricket and Danny will surely bring up everyone’s spirit.

They brought the party with them and will rock with the Logans and Forresters this week.

Cricket and Brooke looked happy together as they danced, while Steffy and Finn (Tanner Novlan) appeared to enjoy the music. Look for the Forrester heiress to make a toast to Danny as the party kicks off.

Pam (Alley Mills) can be spotted in the background. She is back and pulling double duty as she stars as Heather Webber on General Hospital. Perhaps she has lemon bars on hand for the guests.

Will everyone be able to enjoy a little celebration after weeks of back and forth between Steffy and Hope (Annika Noelle)?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.