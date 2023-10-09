Tate on Days of our Lives: Who is he and who plays him?

Days of our Lives has introduced a SORAS’d character with the addition of troubled teen Tate (Jamie Martin Mann).

The hit Peacock soap opera is revamping the Salem teen scene to embark on another young love story.

Days spoilers revealed that this week, not only does Tate debut, but he meets a newly aged Holly (Ashley Puzemis).

Holly is Nicole’s (Arianne Zucker) daughter, who Days of our Lives fans haven’t seen on-screen in a couple of years.

Tate made quite a splash with his debut on the daytime drama.

However, since Tate has been aged, it’s time for a little refresher on Salem’s newest troublemaker.

Who is Tate on Days of our Lives?

Brady (Eric Martsolf) and Theresa (Emily O’Brien) are Tate’s parents. In true soap opera fashion, the events surrounding his birth are dramatic.

Theresa (then-Jen Lilley) discovered she was pregnant, only to have Kristen (then-Eileen Davidson) steal her embryo and impregnate herself. Yes, we know it sounds ridiculous, but it’s Days, so ridiculous is par for the course.

Kristen immediately left town, teasing Brady she was taking a piece of him with her. Brady also didn’t believe that Theresa was pregnant.

Later, Melanie Jonas (Molly Burnett) discovered the truth after learning that Kristen gave birth to a baby boy, Christopher, in Italy. Brady headed to Italy to learn that Kristen had kidnapped Theresa, too.

Theresa and Brady were reunited with their son and renamed him Tate Donovan Black. Unfortunately, things didn’t last between them as a couple because of Theresa’s scheming ways.

When the relationship fell apart, Theresa sued for sole custody of Tate and won. Theresa eventually left town to care for her mom, Kimberly (Patsy Pease) in California during her cancer battle.

Fast forward to this week, and Brady brought Tate back to Salem after he got in trouble at boarding school.

Who plays Tate on Days?

Actor Jamie Martin Mann has taken on the role of Tate, and he’s killing it. Jamie didn’t miss a beat when he had a scene with Days of our Lives vets Eric Marstolf, Judi Evans (Bonnie), and Mary Beth Evans (Kayla).

Playing Tate is Jamie’s first soap gig, so he has relied heavily on the advice of Eric and Emily.

“The biggest thing for me is that I would get very anxious before scenes. Eric and Emily were great about reminding me that it’s okay, and even though it’s fast-paced, you can take your time. And they had my back, which is amazing,” Jamie shared with Soap Opera Digest.

The young actor has nothing but good things to say about working on Days. Since the show films so far in advance, Jamie has been working for months even though Tate just appeared on screen.

Jamie’s also thrilled to work in the daytime medium, calling it a great learning environment. There’s no time to panic because of the fast-paced nature of soap, something that has helped Jamie alleviate some stress.

Before landing on the Peacock soap, Jamie appeared on the Netflix comedy Country Comfort, working alongside Katharine McPhee and Eddie Cibrian.

Like in the Netflix show, Jamie sings and plays guitar in real life.

Get ready, Days fans, because teen romance is on the horizon now that Tate and Holly have been aged.

Days of our Lives airs on weekdays on Peacock.