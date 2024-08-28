Suzanne Rogers reveals she ‘kept fighting’ writers on a storyline as she marks 51 years on Days of our Lives

Days of our Lives vet Suzanne Rogers celebrated a milestone anniversary the other day.

Last week, Suzanne marked 51 years of playing Maggie Horton Kiriakis on the hit Peacock soap.

There’s no question that Maggie has been put through the wringer during her time in Salem.

Suzanne has seen a lot of playing her alter ego and doesn’t always agree with what’s written on the page.

That was the case not so long ago when the actress fought the writers every step of the way during one storyline.

While speaking about her five decades on Days, Suzanne opened up about what storyline had her pushing back, and it’s likely not what you think.

Speaking with Soaps.com to dish on her anniversary, Suzanne admitted that the recent storyline with Konstantin (John Kapleos) fired her up.

“The one with Konstantin. That’s the one that I felt didn’t serve the character. It was hard for me to come into work and to pretend that I was attracted to this man or maybe falling in love with him,” she explained.

The actress felt Maggie would never move on or have feelings for another man so soon after Victor (John Aniston) died.

After all, Victor was one of Maggie’s two great loves, and she wouldn’t fall for someone else so quickly. Nor did Suzanne agree with how the writers made Maggie come across.

“Maggie is no withering violet,” Suzanne expressed, adding she wasn’t happy with the direction and that it did a disservice to Maggie and her romance with Victor.

Suzanne felt so strongly in her convictions she “kept fighting” the writers each time they brought a script. She was told the script was the script, so Suzanne had to find a way to make it believable, even though it was a challenge.

The Konstantin story finally ended, but that doesn’t mean Maggie is on the back burner.

What’s next for Maggie on Days?

After putting the Konstantin drama in the rearview, Maggie has turned her attention toward helping her daughter Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) as she deals with being paralyzed following the hit-and-run accident.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Sarah struggles, and things get worse when Brady (Eric. Martsolf) confesses to the crime that was committed by Fiona (Serena Scott Thomas).

Meanwhile, Maggie is left raising her granddaughter Holly (Ashley Puzemis) now that Nicole (Arianne Zucker) has gone off to Paris to start a new life with Eric (Greg Vaughan). Days fans know that Holly is the daughter of Maggie’s late son Daniel (Shawn Christian), and for those needing a refresher on him, you can click here.

Congrats to Suzanne Rogers on 51 years as Maggie Horton Kiriakis. The actress just opened up about a recent storyline that involved her fighting the writers, and we are Team Suzanne on this one.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.