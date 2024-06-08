Stephen Nichols gives Days of our Lives fans a look at Dick Van Dyke’s reaction to historic Daytime Emmy win

Dick Van Dyke made history at The 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards for playing Mystery Man/Timothy Robicheaux on Days of our Lives.

At age 98, the win made Dick the oldest winner in Daytime Emmy history as well as earned him a standing ovation as he took the stage.

It was not a surprise at all when Dick’s name was called as the winner for his Guest Performance in a Drama Series.

Not only did he kill it working on Days alongside vets like Drake Hogestyn (John), Deidre Hall (Marlena), Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie), and the late Bill Hayes (Doug), but Dick’s just simply a legend who deserved the honor.

The crowd went wild when Dick’s name was called and during his speech.

Thanks to Stephen Nichols (Steve), Days of our Lives fans were given an up-close look at Dick’s reaction to it all.

Stephen Nichols gives Days of our Lives fans a look at Dick Van Dyke’s reaction to historical Daytime Emmy win

Taking to Instagram during the awards ceremony, Stephen revealed he was lucky to be near Dick during the winning moment. Stephen shared a video of Dick and his wife, Arlene Silver, listening for the winning name to be called.

Dick was truly shocked and excited when it was his name was read by Zooey Deschanel. Honestly, his reaction was truly priceless, as was Dick charging the stage with help from Arlene to accept the award.

The second slide on Stephen’s IG post features him posing with Dick, and it was smiles all around for the historic moment.

“And the Emmy goes to … @official_dick_van_dyke #legend #dickvandyke #nationaltreasure #days #daytimeemmys,” was the caption on the post.

Days of our Lives fans react to Dick Van Dyke’s Daytime Emmy win

It didn’t take long for the comments section of Stephen’s post to become flooded with messages from fans.

“Well deserved! He’s an icon! I still watch the Dick van Dyke show. I LOVE that picture of you two!!❤️❤️❤️,” wrote one fan.

Another added, “So happy for him. Well deserved. His scenes were magic and wish there were more to come.”

Others shared how “awesome” it was for Dick to win as well as expressed love for the iconic actor.

“Love him!! I couldn’t believe he was on my soap! 👏👏👏 what a treat,” said a fan with a different fan stating, I love that you guys got so many great scenes with this legend!”

Pic credit: @stephen_e_nichols/Instagram

There was no shortage of love for Hollywood legend Dick Van Dyke as he added Daytime Emmy winner to his long list of accomplishments in showbiz.

To see the full list of Daytime Emmy winners, click here.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.