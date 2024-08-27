Shawn Christian on Days of our Lives: Who did Arianne Zucker’s husband play?

Days of our Lives alum Shawn Christian has been one hot topic lately after he married his long-time love, Arianne Zucker (Nicole).

The happy couple have been dating for years, getting engaged in 2021.

Shawn and Arianne met back when he first joined the hit Peacock soap.

Although Arianne just exited the show after nearly 25 years, Shawn left eight years ago.

Shawn’s absence from the canvas has Days fans buzzing about him amid their marriage news.

It’s time for a little refresher on who Shawn played during his time on the daytime drama.

Who did Shawn Christian play on Days of Our Lives?

Shawn first debuted as Daniel Jonas on Days on March 4, 2008, when Victor (John Aniston) brought his godson to Salem to help save his son Bo (Peter Reckell).

Daniel was a famous physician who helped give Bo a pancreas transplant, which earned him a job at Salem University.

The hunky doc had his fair share of love interests during his time in Salem. Daniel romanced Kate (Lauren Koslow), her granddaughter Chelsea (Rachel Melvin), Jennifer (Melissa Reeves), Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin), and Nicole.

Not long after he showed up in Salem, Daniel learned he had fathered a child, Melanie (Molly Burnett), with Carly (Crystal Chappell). Daniel also has Parker with Chloe and Holly (Ashley Puzemis) with Nicole.

It turns out that Daniel was the long-lost son of Maggie (Suzanne Rogers). Daniel’s parents used an egg donor to conceive him, and Maggie was the donor.

What happened to Daniel on Days?

Although Daniel had many women in his life, Chloe seemed to be the one for him. In fact, in 2016, the two reunited following his failed relationships with Nicole and Jennifer.

When Chloe returned to Salem with their son Parker in tow, Daniel and Chloe admitted their love for each other. Sadly, tragedy struck before their Valentine’s Day wedding.

On New Year’s Eve, Daniel, Jennifer, Eric (Greg Vaughan), and Brady (Eric Martsolf). Drunk Eric was driving the car that left Daniel brain-dead.

After keeping him on life support for a while, Maggie ultimately decided to let Daniel go and give his heart to Brady, who was in desperate need of a heart transplant following the accident.

Daniel’s legacy lives on through Maggie, Holly, Melanie, and Parker. However, we haven’t seen Parker and Melanie on Days of our Lives in a long time.

There you have it: a brief overview of who Shawn played during his time in Salem.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.