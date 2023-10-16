Ryan Pavey, Hunter King, and more soap stars appearing in Hallmark Christmas movies: Here’s when to tune in

It’s that time of year again when Hallmark Christmas movies take over the airwaves with new films filled with familiar faces.

Over the years, current and former soap stars have popped up to help make the most wonderful time of year even better.

Hallmark has become home to several fan favorites from the soap world.

Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas kicks off this week with some help from General Hospital alum Ryan Pavey (ex-Nathan).

Ryan’s just one of several former Days of our Lives, The Bold and the Beautiful, The Young and the Restless, and GH stars appearing in Hallmark Christmas movies in 2023.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Let’s take a look at who’s hitting the Hallmark airwaves and when you should tune in to see them.

Hallmark Christmas movies with General Hospital and Days of our Lives stars

Under the Christmas Sky stars Ryan and Jessica Parker Kennedy. The movie is part of Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas premiere weekend, airing on Sunday, October 22, at 8/7c on Hallmark.

Mystic Christmas features Days of Our Lives alum Chandler Massey (ex-Will) along with Jessy Schram, Patti Murin, and William R. Moses, who briefly appeared on GH as Jeff Webber. Tune in on Saturday, October 28 at 8/7c on Hallmark to catch this star-studded film.

Mystery on Mistletoe Lane with Days of Our Lives alum Victor Webster (ex-Nicholas) and Erica Cerra premieres on Thursday, November 9 at 8/7c on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful alums in Hallmark Christmas movies

Checkin’ It Twice stars The Bold and the Beautiful alum Kim Matula (ex-Hope) and Kevin McGarry and launches Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas on Friday, October 20 at 8/7c on Hallmark.

Where Are You, Christmas? features The Young and the Restless alum Lyndsy Fonseca (ex-Colleen) and premieres on Saturday, October 21 at 8/7c on Hallmark. It also stars Michael Rady, Jim O’Heir, and Julie Warner.

The Santa Summit with The Young and the Restless alum Hunter King (ex-Summer) and Benjamin Hollingsworth premieres on Sunday, November 5 at 8/7c on Hallmark.

Christmas With A Kiss stars The Young and the Restless alum Mishael Morgan (ex-Amanda/Hilary), Ronnie Rowe Jr., and Jaime M. Callica. The movie premieres on Sunday, December 3, at 8/7c on Hallmark.

Other soap alums on Hallmark

A Merry Scottish Christmas reunites All My Children alum Lacey Chabert (ex-Bianca) and her Party of Five costar Scott Wolf. It premieres on Saturday, November 18, at 8/7c on Hallmark.

Haul Out The Holly: Lit Up also stars Lacey Chabert. She is joined by General Hospital alum Ellen Travolta (ex-Gloria), Wes Brown, Stephen Tobolowsky, Melissa Peterman, Seth Morris, and Jennifer Aspen, with the movie premiering on Saturday, November 25 at 8/7c on Hallmark.

A Biltmore Christmas features Guiding Light alum Bethany Joy Lenz (ex-Michelle), Kristoffer Polaha, Jonathan Frakes, and Robert Picardo. The film premieres on Sunday, November 26, at 8/7c on Hallmark.

That’s quite a list of must-see Hallmark movies with some fan-favorite soap opera stars. Be sure to check them all out this holiday season.