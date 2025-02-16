RHOP star Karen Huger to appear on Beyond the Gates: Here’s what we know

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger has a new gig amid her personal drama.

Beyond the Gates has been the talk of the soap world since CBS announced the show last spring.

Thanks to the trailer, we know that Karen makes an appearance on the history-making soap.

It was something RHOP fans definitely didn’t expect after Karen all of her Season 9 drama.

The Beyond the Gates debut is a little over a week away, and Karen’s appearance has become one hot topic.

RHOP star Karen Huger to appear on Beyond the Gates soap

One of the trailers for Beyond the Gates reveals that Karen is headed to Fairmont Crest. The footage shows her as a guest at a fancy event involving the Dupree family.

“Welcome to Fairmont Crest,” she says before snapping her fingers in the teaser.

It’s a very Karen moment, and we expect nothing less than The Real Housewives of Potomac star.

Details regarding Karen’s character are being kept under wraps, including how many episodes she will appear in and when. Beyond the Gates began filming in Atlanta in November, so Karen will likely air in the first few weeks.

Not only do soaps film a few weeks out, but Karen’s personal struggles took a turn in December when she was found guilty of DUI charges. Chances are she didn’t film after that happened.

We do know that Karen reportedly skipped the RHOP Season 9 reunion because she entered rehab. That’s another reason she probably won’t stick around the new CBS soap right now.

More Beyond the Gates news

Soap fans have been clamoring for news on Beyond the Gates since the show was announced, and we are getting it with a new special.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, a five-part Beyond the Gates special is approaching before the premiere.

Beyond the Gates has given soap fans a tease of what to expect from the special as we literally go behind the scenes of the new show.

The cast for Beyond the Gates is impressive, with several soap vets like As The World Turns alum Tamara Tunie (Anita) and The Bold and the Beautiful alum Karla Mosley (Dani) in the mix.

Earlier today, it was revealed that Tamara will reunite with two former ATWT co-stars on the new soap. Jon Lindstrom and Cady McClain have joined Beyond the Gates.

The wait is almost over to see how Karen Huger fits into Beyond the Gates, as the premiere is on the horizon.

Beyond the Gates premieres on Monday, February 24, at 2/1c on CBS. The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.