Police arrest four in relation to General Hospital star Johnny Wactor’s death

It’s been almost three months since General Hospital star Johnny Wactor was shot dead during a robbery.

News of his tragic passing caused a stir among his fans and co-stars, who demanded justice for Johnny.

Earlier this month, the Los Angeles Police Department released still images of suspects who were wanted in connection with what happened in May.

Now, police have confirmed that four suspects were arrested.

The LAPD said in a statement, “Early this morning, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Bureau Homicide conducted search warrants relating to the John Wactor case at several locations throughout Los Angeles.”

All the suspects were young men between the ages of 22 and 18.

What happened to Johnny Wactor?

On May 25, Johnny Wactor was fatally shot as he and a co-worker walked to their cars following a closing shift at the bar.

The suspects were attempting to take his catalytic converter, and when Johnny stumbled upon them, he tried to de-escalate the situation.

Johnny’s brother, Grant, told PEOPLE, “He did not try to stop them. He was just trying to diffuse the situation by stepping back.”

Tragically, they shot him in the chest and left him for dead.

As time passed and details on the suspects remained scarce, Johnny’s family and friends began to demand justice for the actor. Several of his General Hospital co-stars attended a rally and walked with a group demanding justice, putting pressure on the LAPD to make an arrest.

Who was Johnny Wactor on General Hospital?

Johnny Wactor played Brando Corbin, one of Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) extended family members.

He met and fell in love with Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) in Port Charles, saving her from herself and her drug addiction.

They had a relationship that seemingly budded from a one-night stand in his garage, which led to Sasha falling pregnant. Unfortunately, the couple lost their son, Liam, and it sent Sasha into a spiral. Brando wanted to be there for her, but she made it hard.

Just when things were getting better for the couple, Brando was killed by the Hook Killer, who was later determined to be Heather (Alley Mills), trying to avenge her daughter, Esme (Avery Pohl).

When his co-stars learned Johnny had been murdered, tributes poured in for him. Everyone who talked about Johnny mentioned his genuine character and how great of a person he was.

Johnny’s family and friends will now be hoping they are one step closer to justice for their loved one.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.