Peter Reckell and Kristian Alfonso return to Days of our Lives: When will they air?

Days of our Lives fans can rejoice because Kristian Alfonso and Peter Reckell are returning to the hit Peacock soap as Hope and Bo Brady.

It’s the news Bope fans have been waiting for over a year to hear after they were denied a happy reunion for the beloved super couple.

Having Shawn (Brandon Beemer) shoot Bo, who he thought was programmed, and then put Bo in a coma did not please Days fans.

We waited years for Peter to agree to come back as Bo, so not getting a Bope reunion was such a tease.

Thankfully, the writers can rectify that because the supercouple is back on set filming.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Unfortunately, Days of our Lives fans will have to wait a while longer before seeing everything unfold on screen.

When will Bo and Hope air on Days of our Lives?

Since the hit Peacock soap films so far in advance, don’t expect to see Hope and Bo reunite on-screen until late winter or early spring 2025. Days may have them back in time for February sweeps, but the story will likely kick off in March or April for a reunion during May sweeps.

Even though Bo won’t be back until then, Hope will be back for a brief visit and special occasions this year. Kristian returned to film scenes for the tribute episode honoring the late great Bill Hayes (Doug). The show will pay homage to him as Salem mourns Doug’s death.

All of this is part of celebrating Days of our Lives 15,000th episode. No air date has been revealed yet, but word on the street is the memorial will happen in December, right before the holidays.

So VERY grateful that these two are coming HOME ! I just pray that #Days does right by their beautiful history and epic love story and gives fans the HEA that is so deserved. #BopeIsBack 💕 pic.twitter.com/6yIlqifWNx — Trisha 💎 (@trisha_g223) September 12, 2024

What did Kristian Alfonso and Peter Reckell say about their Day’s return?

Peter has been very vocal about wanting to step back into the role of Bo. Speaking with TV Insider, the actor shared he’s thrilled to working on the show again.

“This ride is one we know the fans are really going to love. Stay tuned!” he shared with the outlet.

Kristian also opened up to TV Insider to talk about having gratitude for being back on the show.

“Anyone who knows me knows how grateful I am to have all of you supporting me and welcoming me back when I’m back in Salem. These episodes with Pete will not disappoint,” she expressed.

There has been on word on how long or how many episodes Peter and Kristian are filming. What we do know is that on November 8, 2025, Days of our Lives is celebrating its 60th anniversary.

The return of Hope and Bo definitely ties into the show’s year-long celebration leading up to the milestone. They aren’t the only heavy hitters the show is bringing back, either.

Alison Sweeney revealed she has brought Sami Brady back to Salem for an “unexpected storyline” and a longer-than-normal run.

Are you ready to have Hope and Bo back in action in Salem?

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.