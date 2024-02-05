Mishael Morgan returns to The Young and the Restless: Here’s when Amanda will be back

The Young and the Restless fan favorite Mishael Morgan returns as Amanda Sinclair on the hit CBS soap.

It’s been almost a year since Mishael and Amanda were in Genoa City.

The last time Y&R fans saw Amanda was for the Genoa City bicentennial, which coincided with the 50th anniversary of the CBS soap.

Mishael gave her follower something to talk about the other day when she teased her return.

Taking to Instagram, Mishael shared a video with her name on a tag attached to an outfit with her name and Amanda’s name on it. The camera then panned to Mishael, grinning from ear to ear.

“Guess who’s popping in for a visit!!!” she wrote as the caption.

Mishael announces return to Y&R as Amanda. Pic credit: @mishaelmorgan/Instagram

When will Mishael Morgan return as Amanda Sinclair on Y&R?

The good news is that The Young and the Restless fans just might see Amanda back on screen before the end of February sweeps.

Along with Mishael’s IG post, Michelle Stafford (Phyllis) happily revealed her friend was back on set. Michelle posted a picture of her and Mishael in the CBS parking lot.

There were smiles all around as the two friends could hardly contain their excitement as they posed together.

Based on the dates of the original social media posts, Amanda will likely pop up in Genoa City the last week in February or the first week in March.

Considering its sweeps months, the powers that be will most likely want to utilize Mishael and Amanda’s return for this month, making her debut at the end of February.

What can The Young and the Restless fans expect from Amanda’s return?

Amanda’s return to town couldn’t be more perfect because Phyllis could use someone to talk to about her whole situation with Danny (Michael Damian) and Christine (Lauralee Bell).

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal Phyllis and Christine’s rivalry takes a dangerous turn. Perhaps Phyllis finds herself in legal trouble again and seeks out Amanda to represent her.

There’s no question that Amanda’s presence will impact Devon (Bryton James) and his relationship with Abby (Melissa Ordway). After all, Devon and Abby’s cheating was what ruined his relationship with Amanda, and there wasn’t any closure since she just left when it went down.

Neither Y&R nor Mishael are speaking out on what brings Amanda back to town or for how long the return will last.

What we do know is that it won’t be too much longer, and Amanda being in Genoa City is bound to bring some trouble.

Are you excited to have Mishael and Amanda back on Y&R?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.