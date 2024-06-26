Michael Easton out at General Hospital: When is his final airdate as Finn?

Another one bites the dust.

After weeks of rumors about three actors leaving General Hospital throughout the summer, the second actor has been revealed.

Michael Easton took to Instagram where he shared a heartfelt video after he finished taping his final episode as Hamilton Finn.

The writing has been on the wall for months, and we already predicted that Finn would be on his way out after his life fell apart following the death of his dad, Gregory (Gregory Harrison).

He has been part of the ABC soap family for decades, playing various roles over the years.

“Thank you for your kindness. My heart is filled with love and gratitude. #gh #goodbye” was the caption used for his goodbye video.

When is Michael Easton’s last air date as Finn on General Hospital?

Michael Easton joked he was partial to the “Irish goodbye” but believed we deserved better.

He confirmed he had wrapped up his final scenes after 10 years on General Hospital as Hamilton Finn.

While he didn’t reveal his final airdate, we can offer a pretty good guess. It is possible that he filmed the video earlier and released it when he was given approval to confirm the speculation already surrounding his character.

It appears that his final scenes were those as he entered rehab. This leaves a way for the actor to come back or for the role to be recast down the road.

Michael Easton’s co-stars show up

Following the Instagram share, Michael Easton’s General Hospital co-stars appeared in the comment section.

Maura West (who is also rumored to be on her way out) stopped by to leave some kind words and showcase the friendship the two have. She wrote, “MEastie, I am so grateful I had the opportunity to work with you … you are just an exceptional person… as an actor, author, poet, friend. Your ample talent surpassed only by your humor, decency, kindness and charm. Class A1 in every way. xxo your fan and friend forever, MWestie.”

Nancy Lee Grahn showed up to say, “The class, grace and elegance in which you just did that is why I will miss you every working day.”

Finola Hughes also commented, “Michael, love you. You are a stellar person, a wonderful actor and I had the most fun and unique storyline with you and loved every moment 💕”

It was clear that Michael was well-liked among his colleagues and the people who worked on the set at General Hospital.

Between General Hospital, One Life to Live, and Port Charles, Hamilton Finn, and his other characters will not be forgotten.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.