Melissa Claire Egan returns to The Young and the Restless: When will Chelsea be back on screen?

Melissa Claire Egan is back from maternity leave and filming The Young and the Restless again.

The talented actress has been absent from the show since welcoming her second son, Jake Joseph Katrosar, in July.

Melissa and her husband, Matt, are also parents to 2-year-old son Caden.

Y&R viewers saw Chelsea leave town to stay with her mother for Connor’s (Judah Mackey) sake.

Melissa shared some good news with The Young and the Restless fans this week.

She is back on set, so Chelsea will soon return to Genoa City!

Melissa Claire Egan returns to The Young and the Restless

One fan used Twitter to express missing Melissa on the hit CBS soap while sharing excitement for the actress’s on-screen return. Then, Melissa gave her fans something to look forward to this fall.

“Soon! A few more weeks;) Already shot my first episode back,” she wrote with a smiley emoji.

Although Melissa didn’t spill any tea when she filmed her first episode, the good news is that the wait is almost over for Chelsea to stir up trouble in Genoa City.

When will Chelsea be back on Y&R?

The tweet, of course, got Y&R fans wondering when Chelsea would be back on screen.

If Melissa filmed her first scene this week, she will likely return as Chelsea in mid to late November. The Young and the Restless films episodes about six to eight weeks in advance.

Therefore, if Melissa filmed her first episode before this week, she should be back on the canvas sooner.

The timing for Chelsea to return couldn’t be more perfect either. Billy (Jason Thompson) could certainly use Chelsea as a sounding board as he deals with both Jack (Peter Bergman) and Tucker (Trevor St. John).

Plus, Adam (Mark Grossman) definitely needs a dose of Connor in his life. The Newman heir keeps getting knocked down after sabotaging himself, but Connor is always his bright spot.

As for what lies ahead for Chelsea when she returns, that remains to be seen. Chelsea just started a new job with Summer (Allison Lanier) at Marchetti, so that should be explored.

The relationship between Billy and Chelsea remains relatively new. Taking that romance to the next level will be in the works, or Y&R could throw a twist in and split the couple up to par her with someone else.

Only time will tell what happens when Chelsea comes home. Thankfully, the wait won’t be much longer since Melissa Claire Egan filmed her first scenes after her maternity leave.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.