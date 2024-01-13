Kristian Alfonso, Peter Reckell, Mary Beth Evans, and more Days of our Lives stars remember Bill Hayes

The soap world is mourning the loss of the legendary Bill Hayes, who passed away on Friday at 98.

Bill was an icon on Days of our Lives, playing the role of Doug Williams for over five decades.

News of Bill’s death has hit fans and his costars hard, especially those who had the pleasure to work with him and call him a friend.

One of the first people to speak out after Bill’s death was his on-screen daughter, Kristian Alfonso (Hope).

Kristian shared a photo of her with Bill to pay tribute to a man she loved dearly.

“You will forever be in my heart Billy 💔🙏. Thank you for welcoming me ,the girl from Boston with warm open arms on my 1st day and all of the days that followed ,for the love and support you always gave me . How completely blessed I was to work with you to know and learn from you . You were a true Icon . My heart is broken 💔 Love You ❤️,” she captioned the IG post.

Peter Reckell, Mary Beth Evans, Galen Gering, and Kassie DePaiva remember Bill Hayes

Social media has become a worthy tribute to Bill, including a tweet from Peter Reckell (Bo), who played Bill’s on-screen son-in-law for years.

“Bo and Hope followed in the Footsteps of Doug and Julie. Bill was a mentor, a friend, and I’m so thankful to have been lucky enough to have him in my life.His boundless, loving ,heart was always open to everyone,” Peter tweeted along with a video a fan made to honor Bill.

Bo and Hope followed in the Footsteps of Doug and Julie. Bill was a mentor, a friend, and I’m so thankful to have been lucky enough to have him in my life.His boundless, loving ,heart was always open to everyone. https://t.co/TdZXKo1jtV — Peter Reckell (@peterreckell) January 13, 2024

Peter also shared a tweet about what he loved most about Bill, and it wasn’t just working with him.

We had powerful moments together on the show,but what really touched me was listening to his stories. Being a pilot in the military, huge celebrations with his family,the many musicals he was in. Boundless talent, energy, and https://t.co/5Qf4o4qd4R https://t.co/91cFf5eAwj — Peter Reckell (@peterreckell) January 13, 2024

Mary Beth Evans (Kayla) used Instagram to share a video of Bill singing a song he had written.

“To the sweetest, happiest man around, who always came to set singing a song. Bill and Susan’s real life love story was an inspiration to all of us … they adored each other. I love you, Bill. You will certainly live on in our hearts. ❤️,” she wrote alongside the video.

Galen Gering (Rafe) took to Twitter to reshare a story about Bill’s passing. The actor expressed his love for Bill, even joking he thought Bill would outlive everyone.

Loved this man and truly thought he’d outlast us all. A man full of light, infectious energy and love of his craft. What an inspiration of a life well lived. Rest in power Bill.

#dool#days https://t.co/zzvvm9zZGQ — Galen Gering (@galengering) January 13, 2024

Kassie DePaiva (Eve) shared her sadness over losing Bill, revealing he was such a kind and sweet man and expressing her thoughts are with Bill’s wife of nearly 50 years, Susan Seaforth Hayes (Julie).

My heart is saddened this morning to read of this amazing man’s passing.

Bill is one of the kindest and sweetest people I have ever met. My thoughts of comfort are with Susan and all the Days fans that have lost a friend. RIP dear man. pic.twitter.com/GaJHrUJ4P0 — Kassie DePaiva (@KassieDePaiva) January 13, 2024

Days of our Lives stars and more pay tribute to Bill Hayes

Eric Martsolf (Brady) used Instagram Stories to share a photo of Bill receiving the Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018, calling him a legend and extending love to Bill’s family.

Carson Boatman (Johnny) shared several photos of Bill in his IG Stories, acknowledging the soap world lost a legend.

The Young and the Restless star Tracey E. Bregman (Lauren) also used Instagram Stories to pay tribute to Bill with a throwback photo of her working with him on Days years ago.

Eric, Carson, and Tracey pay homage to Bill following his death. Pic credit: @ericmartsolf/@carsonboatman/@traceybregman1/Instagram

Kristian’s Instagram post was filled with comments from soap faces showing her love and honoring Bill.

“He was one of a kind,” said Brandon Beemer (Shawn).

Alison Sweeney replied, “Bill was such a beautiful human. He brought joy, grace, and talent to everything he touched. I was blessed to know him.”

Kyle Lowder (Rex), Greg Rikaart (Leo), and The Young and the Restless star Lauralee Bell (Christine) all left heart and prayer emojis, while Days of our Lives alum Lisa Rinna told Bill to rest in peace and call him “sweet Prince.”

Pic credit: @kristianalfonso/Instagram

Those are just some tributes pouring in for Days of our Lives star Bill Hayes after his passing.

Stay tuned because more soap stars will be paying homage to the iconic actor and sending condolences to his beloved Susan.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.