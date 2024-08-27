Kelly Monaco leaving General Hospital is a big mistake — Here’s why

Kelly Monaco is out at General Hospital, which wasn’t her choice.

When news began to spread that Kelly was done with GH, there was speculation that a recast could happen, but that’s not the case.

The storyline will dictate it, with Sam being killed off on the ABC soap.

Kelly has been a fan favorite for two decades, though the writing has been on the wall recently.

Sam used to be a pivotal character in Port Charles, and these days, she’s lucky if she gets two episodes a week.

That could have been rectified, but General Hospital is making the mistake of letting Kelly Monaco go.

General Hospital will regret their decision

Kelly Monaco has been synonymous with General Hospital over the years. Viewers love and enjoy seeing Samantha Morgan on screen.

There have been many complaints about other cast members getting more on-screen time as Kelly receives less and less. It’s a valid concern, and I’ve noticed it a lot in recent months.

The writers have completely destroyed the Sam viewers fell in love with and made her almost unrecognizable in a relationship with Dante (Dominic Zamprogna).

Listen, Kelly is good at everything she does, and this new version of Sam was just fine with me, but the old Sam is the one I will miss the most.

When Kelly was paired with Billy Miller on set, there was magic. At the same time, Sam fans will debate which man they preferred her with: Billy Miller’s Jason/Drew or Steve Burton’s Jason. I liked her with both, but I liked Sam and Drew better overall.

As viewers took to social media to plead for Sam to have a story, no one knew what lay ahead. Unfortunately, General Hospital likely won’t listen.

However, when Rebecca Herbst was fired from General Hospital as Elizabeth, the uproar from fans caused them to backpedal and rehire her.

Kelly Monaco has legions of fans behind her

As news began to spread about Kelly Monaco leaving General Hospital, social media lit up with commentary about the situation.

X (formerly Twitter) has hashtags trending for Kelly, with #NoKellyNoGH and #IStandWithKelly.

One Kelly fan shared, “Kelly Monaco, through the character of Samantha McCall, showed girls that being adventurous, a badass, and imperfect was okay. 21 years later — we aren’t ready for their ride to end. They deserve better. Bring her back”

Kelly’s costars, Bradford Anderson (Spinelli) and Steve Burton (Jason) discussed finding out about what happened just like everyone else. They confirmed they were not in the building and had no additional information.

Another X user wrote, “#KellyMonaco…You deserved better. You gave so much to this show. Your loyalty cannot be denied. To be treated this way is just plain disrespectful. Your Sam fam will fight for you. But we also send you our love and wish you nothing but the best. This is beyond disappointing.”

Whether General Hospital will choose to undo its decision remains unclear, but killing Sam off and letting Kelly go will affect its viewership and could be its biggest mistake.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.