Victoria finds herself in a life or death situation on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

Is Victoria leaving The Young and the Restless? That’s the question Y&R fans are asking after Victoria (Amelia Heinle) ends up in a fiery car crash.

The hit CBS soap opera has been teasing the upcoming car accident for days. Last week a preview video featured the footage of Victoria swerving to avoid another car while speaking to her mother, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott).

Today’s episode ended with headlights coming at an upset Victoria as she was driving, ending with her car going off the road and fans anxiously waiting to see what happens next.

Is Victoria Newman leaving The Young and the Restless?

It’s pretty clear from this week’s promo video that Victoria’s injured in the accident. The good news is that Victoria is not leaving the show and will be just fine.

All signs point to the CBS soap opera using the car accident to write off Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). A couple of weeks ago, the talented actor revealed that he was done at the show.

Although the episode ended before it was revealed who was in the other car, Rey was headed home to get the hockey tickets so he, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), and Connor (Judah Mackey) could get to the game. It’s a classic soap opera set up to say goodbye to a character.

What’s next for Victoria on Y&R?

The accident’s aftermath will gravely impact Victoria mentally, especially if, or rather when, Rey dies. It’s not clear who caused the accident, but Victoria was visibly upset over dealing with Ashland’s (Robert Newman) lies and betrayal.

Despite her anger at Ashland, Victoria still loves her husband, and her family’s involvement hasn’t helped at all. The car crash will only compound her mental state further.

Victoria won’t forgive herself for the part she plays in Rey’s death. Let’s be honest. Sharon (Sharon Case) probably won’t let her either.

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Ashland makes a bold move that leaves Nikki and Victor (Eric Braeden) shocked. It sounds like whatever he does involves Victoria and the car crash.

Will Ashland be the one to save Victoria, or will he use the situation to his advantage?

Remember, Ashland and Victoria are still legally married, which gives him some power, which will not sit well with the Newman family.

Victoria Newman isn’t going anywhere on Y&R. Amelia has played the character since 2005. The role is pivotal, considering she’s the daughter of Victor and Nikki.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.