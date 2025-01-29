After today’s episode, the Young and the Restless fans are worried about Victor (Eric Braeden).

Victor is always a force to be reckoned with on the hit CBS soap.

The mustache goes to great lengths to protect his family.

That was the case when villain Ian (Ray Wise) went rogue as Victor backed him into a corner.

In true soap fashion, Victor tried to play hero, injuring himself and Ian.

The recent events have The Young and the Restless viewers freaking out that Victor’s time is up.

Is Victor leaving Young and the Restless?

There’s good news for Victor and Eric fans. They are not going anywhere.

Over the past couple of years, Eric has said more than once that he has no plans to retire from the daytime drama. The actor loves his job and intends to stay as long as the show and fans want him to be part of it.

Victor may be hurt, but he’s not down or out. Honestly, did anyone really believe it would be a gunshot that took out the almighty Victor Newman?

Instead, the mustache will have an injury that will play into a new storyline. After all, Victor has some issues with his family, especially the way Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Claire (Hayley Erin) handled Jordan (Colleen Zenk).

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victor and the rest of the Newman family reel from what happens to Ian at the ranch.

February sweeps are on the horizon, so the fallout from Ian’s actions and Victor’s shooting will play out all month long.

Eric Braeden celebrates 45 years at Y&R

It’s been a rough time for Eric and his family. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Eric was one of many who lost his home in the LA fires.

Despite the horrific, life-changing event, Eric has something to celebrate this year. Eric hits another milestone with The Young and the Restless as he marks 45 years of playing Victor Newman.

In January 1980, soap fans were introduced to Victor and Eric, and the rest, as they say, is history. The show plans to pay tribute to the actor and character but is keeping details under wraps.

It was a three-day event for Eric’s 40th anniversary on the show, and fans can expect the same for his 45th. Perhaps we are in for a big surprise during February sweeps to honor Victor and Eric.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.