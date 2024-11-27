Is Victor leaving Young and the Restless? Eric Braeden responds to retirement rumors

Eric Braden has played Victor Newman on The Young and the Restless for nearly 45 years.

The actor remains a fan favorite, year after year, even though Victor can be oh-so ruthless.

Following his battle with bladder cancer, Y&R fans continue to be worried Victor’s time in Genoa City will end soon.

Ahead of the 13,000th episode milestone earlier this month, Eric addressed those pesky rumors.

The Young and the Restless fans will be very pleased with his answer.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Speaking with TV Insider, Eric squashed speculation he’s headed for retirement and packing up as Victor.

The Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden responds to retirement rumors

Eric has no plans of slowing down at 83 years old.

“I will not, I don’t want to,” he told the outlet.

His cancer battle proved more than ever that life is meant to be lived doing what you love and surrounded by those you love.

Eric also had good news about his health, stating, “I feel very well. I really do.”

That doesn’t mean he’s out of the woods because Eric still has to get tested and be monitored. But after fighting cancer and dealing with knee surgery, the actor feels better than ever.

“The [bladder] cancer is under control and I will have another cystoscopy in about a month, and if that is negative, then I’ll be free for a while. It’s never gone completely. You have to always watch, but signs are very good. The new knee is fully repaired. I do squats again and power cleans again and all that,” Eric shared with TV Insider.

Eric Braeden to celebrate 45 years of Y&R in 2025

In just a few months, Eric will mark another milestone with the hit CBS soap. On February 8, Eric will celebrate 45 years of playing Victor Newman on The Young and The Restless.

Although the show has not shed any light on the celebration, we know big things will be in store for the milestone anniversary. For Eric’s 40th anniversary in 2020, fans were given three episodes of nostalgia focusing on Victor’s life, filled with many flashbacks.

Since Eric’s anniversary falls within February sweeps, expect it to play into whatever Y&R plans for the big sweeps month.

In the meantime, the Y&R boss teased fans that there will be a lot of suspense, romance, family drama, and more to end 2024, so make sure to tune in daily.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.