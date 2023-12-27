Days of our Lives fans are buzzing after the recent episode seemed to drop a bombshell they didn’t see coming.

It’s been a struggle for Wendy (Victoria Grace) ever since her brother Li (Remington Hoffman) was murdered.

After a recent visit home, Wendy faced the decision to do what her parents wanted or follow her heart.

The holiday season brought a big decision from Wendy with a bit of help from her guy Tripp (Lucas Adams).

Wendy announced to Ava (Tamara Braun) that she was moving back to China to be with her family, and Tripp revealed he was going with her.

So, is this the end of Wendy and Tripp in Salem?

Is Tripp leaving Days of our Lives?

All signs point to Tripp leaving the hit Peacock soap along with his lady love, Wendy. The two characters have been on the back burner since Wendy picked Tripp over Johnny (Carson Boatman).

Li’s death did give Wendy a bit more of a storyline while she pushed to have Gabi (Camila Banus) sent to prison for killing her brother. However, beyond that, Tripp and Wendy have been dullsville.

They haven’t caught on as a fan-favorite couple, so it makes sense that the writers are sending them off for now.

Will Tripp and Wendy return to Days?

Just because Wendy and Tripp are moving to China doesn’t mean they will be gone for good. The daytime soap is known for sending characters off for a short break and bringing them back.

This isn’t the first time Days has said goodbye to Lucas and Tripp. Lucas originated the role in 2016, only to exit in 2018, return in 2020, exit in 2021, and return in 2022 via Beyond Salem and the mothership show.

Days of our Lives fans can expect to see at least Tripp back in Salem. After all, Ava always finds herself in trouble, like right now, doing Clyde’s (James Read) dirty work of dealing drugs.

Plus, Steve (Stephen Nichols), Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), and Stephanie (Abigail Klein) are also in Salem and will need a Tripp visit.

As of this writing, neither Lucas nor Victoria have responded to their impeding Days exit.

Tripp and Wendy are the latest Salem characters to be written off the hit Peacock soap this year.

Will you miss them, or are you happy to see them leave the show?

In other Days of our Lives casting news, 90210 alum AnnaLynne McCord has joined the show and will debut in 2024

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.