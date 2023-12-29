Is The Young and the Restless on today? That’s a question some Y&R fans are asking after the show wasn’t on in some areas.

It’s been a short week for the hit CBS soap, which was preempted on Christmas Day for NFL Football.

On the most recent episode of the hit CBS soap, some of the good people of Genoa City celebrated New Year’s Eve.

However, the show didn’t continue today, with more celebrations to ring in 2024, featuring other fan favorites.

Instead, CBS had a couple of things airing to end the week.

That means another day without a new The Young and the Restless episode. Let’s take a look at why the soap is preempted.

Why isn’t The Young and the Restless on today?

Depending on the area Y&R fans live in is the reason the show isn’t on today. In some regions, CBS aired a repeat episode from October 13, 2003, where Kevin (Greg Rikaart) set fire to Gina’s (Patty Weaver) restaurant, and Victor (Eric Braeden) was forced to deal with his past.

In other areas, instead of the encore episode of the daytime drama, CBS aired coverage of College Football. It all depends on what time The Young and the Restless airs in your area to determine what is on CBS airwaves.

When will Y&R return in 2024?

Unfortunately, it will be an extra long weekend for The Young and the Restless viewers. The CBS soap won’t return until Tuesday, January 2.

On Monday, January 1, CBS will air another repeat episode that has everything to do with the one that aired today. The classic episode revolves around the aftermath of the fire at Gina’s.

Other storylines include Nick (Joshua Morrow) questioning Sharon (Sharon Case) while JT (Thad Luckinbill) and Brad (Don Diamont) search for Colleen (Lyndsy Fonseca).

Despite the short weeks, there’s plenty for viewers to look forward to next year.

The fallout of what Jordan (Colleen Zenk) did to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Claire (Hayley Erin) will be front and center. Nikki deals with her alcoholism, while Claire reels from her whole life being a life.

Plus, Tucker (Trevor St. John) deals with the aftermath of his scandal, and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) reels from Danny (Michael Damian) rejecting her for Christine (Lauralee Bell).

There you have it, Y&R fans, the reason the show isn’t on today, when it will be back, and what you can expect in the New Year.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.