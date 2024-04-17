The Young and the Restless fans’ eyebrows were raised today by mentioning Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) on the hit CBS soap.

Although Sheila has been wreaking havoc on The Bold and the Beautiful for decades, the character started tormenting the good people of Genoa City.

Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) was at the top of Sheila’s hit list, reigning terror on the fashion icon for years.

The villain has once again been presumed dead and then alive over on B&B, thanks to Deacon (Sean Kanan).

We know that Lauren visits Deacon this week on The Bold and the Beautiful to shut down his “Sheila is alive” claims.

However, back on Y&R, Lauren and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) mentioned Sheila, which has the rumor mill buzzing that a new crossover is in the works.

Is Sheila returning to The Young and the Restless?

It’s no coincidence that Lauren keeps popping up on B&B, and Sheila was brought up on Y&R. All signs point to Sheila targeting Lauren amid her latest fake death plot.

Since Lauren isn’t going to be leaving Y&R anytime soon, it would make sense for Sheila to crossover for a bit. Sheila has been so focused on Finn (Tanner Novlan) that the story has gotten old.

Instead of revisiting Sheila’s obsession with him, Sheila could put all of her anger and frustration into tormenting Lauren again.

Not only would it put Lauren front and center again on Y&R, something fans have wanted for a long time, but it would also open up a new path for Sheila.

Moving the villain to The Young and the Restless presents the opportunity for more crossovers with The Bold and the Beautiful, especially as Deacon searches for the truth.

Let’s say the move would benefit both soaps, and that doesn’t mean Sheila has to stay in Genoa City.

What’s happening with Sheila on The Bold and the Beautiful?

For those who don’t watch B&B, Sheila was presumed dead again until Deacon discovered a clue that has him convinced she’s alive. It has reintroduced the character of Sugar (Kimberlin Brown), who, as Y&R fans know, has played a vital role in Sheila’s deranged history.

Spoilers for B&B tease Deacon becomes obsessed with proving Sheila didn’t die, much to the dismay of his daughter Hope (Annika Noelle) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). We know that at some point, this will lead to the revelation that Steffy didn’t kill Sheila but Sugar.

May sweeps are on the horizon, meaning jaw-dropping moments on both CBS soap. It would be the perfect time to bring Sheila back on The Young and the Restless to shake things up.

Keep watching Y&R and B&B to see what happens next in the latest Sheila saga.

The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful air weekdays on CBS.