Shawn (Brandon Beemer) made a big decision that stunned Belle (Martha Madison) and Days of our Lives viewers in the most recent episode.

There’s no question that Shawn has been spiraling ever since he shot his father, Bo (Peter Reckell), and put him in a coma, thinking he was saving his mother, Hope (Kristian Alfonso), last spring.

Shawn’s life went from bad to worse when his grandfather, Victor (John Aniston), died in a plane crash.

All of this has taken a toll on his marriage to Belle, but the final nail in the coffin came when Shawn cheated.

After Belle learned about his drunken hook-up with Talia (Aketra Sevillian), Shawn decided he needed to go to rehab.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.

Instead of going to Marlena (Deidre Hall), Shawn is seeking help near where Bo and Hope are, which has Days fans wondering about his future in Salem.

Is Shawn leaving Days of our Lives?

Unfortunately for Shawn and Brandon fans, they are both leaving Days of our Lives. It was a bit of a surprise because there had been no rumblings about the exit.

We did know that Martha Madison opted to exit the role of Belle, which should be coming soon. However, nothing was mentioned regarding Brandon leaving the hit Peacock soap, even as news of her leaving broke.

The good news is that the way Shawn’s exit is being written leaves the door open for him to return to Salem. This isn’t the first time the character and actor have left the show, so Shawn and Brandon could return.

After all, Days is known to have a revolving door for cast members, especially since the cast is so big and so many storylines are happening at once. Cast exits are necessary to focus on other storylines.

What will happen to Belle and Shawn on Days?

The other burning question on Days fans’ minds involves Shawn and Belle, who were high-school sweethearts. They have been on and off for years, but Shawn leaving doesn’t mean the end of their marriage yet.

Shawn promised to return to Salem to work on his marriage to Belle when he was mentally doing better.

Martha leaving as Belle will undoubtedly impact what the future holds for the couple. The actress has made it pretty clear that she’s ready for a new chapter in her life, and revisiting the role of Belle isn’t an option right now.

All of that means either Belle and Shawn will stay off-screen or Shawn will return to Salem without Belle.

Side note: the rumor mill is buzzing that Belle will be killed off. If that’s the case, the entire story for Shawn will shift.

Stay tuned to find out what happens to Belle after Shawn leaves Salem.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.