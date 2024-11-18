The Young and the Restless fans have been dealt a series of jaw-dropping moments during November sweeps.

Last week, the 13,000th episode of the hit CBS soap saw Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Sharon (Sharon Case)in a car crash.

Sharon has been front and center for months amid a mental health crisis that has her spiraling out of control.

The accident lit a fire under Sharon, and she finally confessed everything she’d done recently to Nick (Joshua Morrow).

Now, as Y&R viewers watch Sharon cop to killing Heather (Vail Bloom and framing Daniel (Michael Graziadei) for it, speculation is brewing that Sharon is out on the hit CBS soap.

Let’s take a look at what we know.

Is Sharon leaving Young and the Restless?

There’s no question that Sharon has been back into a corner. While thanks to the return of Jordan (Colleen Zenk) and Ian (Ray Wise), she may not be Heather’s killer; she’s still not innocent.

The good news is that Sharon Case revealed ahead of her 30th anniversary on The Young and the Restless that she has no plans of leaving the show.

Speaking with Today, Sharon admitted she hopes to still be around to celebrate a 40th and 50th anniversary on Y&R.

We know the writers aren’t going to get rid of Sharon permanently, especially since they keep teasing a Nick and Sharon reunion. However, that doesn’t mean the character won’t be off canvas for storyline reasons for a little bit.

Sharon has been quite destructive and will need to pay for her actions. Then again, the revelation that Ian and Jordan are back is a good sign that Sharon hasn’t done as much as she or fans think.

What’s next for Sharon on Y&R?

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal turning herself into Chance (Conner Floyd) is about to be the least of Sharon’s worries.

Ian makes Sharon his next target, which means a whole new hell is going to be unleashed on her. When Chance finds more damaging evidence against Sharon, we can only assume it’s thanks to the evil villain.

It’s unclear exactly why Ian’s back to torment Sharon or how Jordan fits into his scheme. However, those two teaming up is not good for Sharon or anyone else in the Newman family, for that matter.

Only a few weeks remain in November sweeps, but Y&R fans should expect the hits to keep coming as more shocking moments are on the horizon. The good news is that none of those shocks involve Sharon leaving the hit CBS soap.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.