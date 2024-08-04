The Young and the Restless has fans freaking out thanks to the latest story involving Sharon (Sharon Case).

After months of literally being MIA, Sharon finally resurfaced ahead of the special episode to honor Joshua Morrow playing Nick Newman for 30 years.

There was something off from the second Sharon was back on the canvas.

However, talk of Cassie (Camryn Grimes) during Nick and Sharon’s trip down memory lane seems to have triggered something in her.

Since then, Sharon hasn’t been herself, skipping meetings, going off her meds, and hallucinating Cassie.

This week, the rumor mill started buzzing that Sharon was out on Y&R, as the character talked of heading to retreat to get some help.

Is Sharon leaving The Young and the Restless in 2024?

There is good news for fans of the hit CBS soap and Sharon. The character and actress aren’t going anywhere, at least anytime soon.

Sharon Case hasn’t indicated she wants to leave the show he has called home, especially as her 30th anniversary looms. All signs point to her latest story leading up to the milestone moment and special episode dedicated to her.

CBS and The Young and the Restless do not comment on cast comings and goings.

At some point, Sharon will need to get help and perhaps seek treatment off-screen like Ashley (Eileen Davidson), but it isn’t happening now.

In fact, Y&R has doubled down on the story with Sharon by having Cameron (Linden Ashby) resurface, and he’s sticking around.

What’s happening with Sharon on Y&R?

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Cameron haunts Sharon, adding even more questions to what’s really going on with her. Thanks to the Y&R preview video, we know Sharon seems to need him, but the question remains as to why.

All I will say is Sharon Case is a freaking powerhouse. 👏👏I feel another daytime emmy nomination is coming next year. pic.twitter.com/BtaSoVdid0 — Carmonita. (@TaylorConradie) July 29, 2024

After having Sharon on the back burner for a while, it’s hard to figure out where the writers are going with the new front burner story. The show just did a mental health story with Ashley, so here’s hoping it’s not headed in the same direction.

Since this story has just begun, we will have to be patient to see how it all unfolds or the direction it takes, but it’s safe to say it will be connected to another story.

All signs point to Lucy’s (Lily Brooks O’Briant) obsession with befriending Faith (Reylynn Caster) colliding with Sharon’s situation. Daniel (Michael Graziadei) and Sharon’s talks of Cassie have fans convinced Y&R is about to have history repeat itself.

Keep watching The Young and the Restless to find out what’s wrong with Sharon.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.