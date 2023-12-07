Is Lily leaving The Young and the Restless? That’s the question Y&R fans are asking after Lily (Christel Khalil) suddenly left town on the show’s most recent episode.

During a tense meeting with Devon (Bryton James) and Nate (Sean Dominic), Lily learns her daughter is in crisis.

Lily revealed a wildfire was all around Mattie’s school, which is now in lockdown.

Despite a suggestion from Daniel (Michael Graziadei) that Lily couldn’t get near Mattie, she took Devon up on his offer to take the jet and be near her daughter.

After convincing Daniel to stay in town because of his big business launch, Lily headed to meet her son Charlie and help Mattie.

Subscribe to our Soaps newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The quick send-off has Y&R fans buzzing about Lily’s future on the CBS soap.

Is Lily leaving The Young and the Restless?

The answer to the question of Lily leaving the hit daytime drama is yes. However, Lily is being written out for a very good reason, and it won’t be permanent, at least not yet.

Christel Khalil is on maternity leave as she awaits the arrival of her second child and first with fiancé Sam Restagno. The actress snuck in her baby news over the summer after a trip to Monaco with Sam and some of her cast members.

In an Instagram video, Christel proudly showed off her growing bump.

Since then, Lily has either been sitting down, shown from the neck up, or has had large bags covering her belly. Having Lily leave to be with her children is the perfect way to give Christel time off to enjoy with her family after her son is born.

Christel is due any day now. She is already mom to 13-year-old son Michael with her ex-husband Stephen Hensley.

Will Christel Khalil be back as Lily on Y&R?

Although the show has given Lily a good reason not to return to Genoa City, all signs point to the character and actress returning next year. Christel has not given any indication that she won’t be back as Lily once her maternity leave is over.

Then again, Christel could change her mind once her baby boy arrives, but the actress does seem to love her job.

Lily has left Y&R for a while so Christel Khalil can enjoy her maternity leave. Christel isn’t the only The Young and the Restless actress making a brief baby exit.

Camryn Grimes (Mariah) is expecting her first child, a boy, with her fiancé Brock Powell this month. Actress Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) just returned from maternity leave after welcoming her second son last summer.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.