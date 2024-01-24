Is Lily coming back to The Young and the Restless? That’s the question on Y&R fans’ minds after Daniel (Michael Graziadei) had sex with Heather (Vail Bloom).

It’s been almost two months since Lily (Christel Khalil) left Genoa City to be near her daughter Mattie following a fire near her school.

Although Daniel tried to go with her, Lily urged him to stay and focus on the launch of his video game.

Fast forward to now, with Lily still being MIA and Daniel giving in to Heather, much to the dismay of many of The Young and the Restless fans.

One can’t help but wonder if Daniel’s sudden interest in his ex has anything to do with Lily not returning to Genoa City.

Let’s take a look at what we know.

There was a very good reason that Lily was written out of the show. Christel was taking maternity leave. The actress was set to give birth to her second child, a son, in December.

As of this writing, Christal has not publicly said anything about welcoming the new addition to her family.

It’s not surprising that Christel kept quiet because she didn’t even officially announce her pregnancy. She just showed it off at the end of an Instagram video.

The good news for Y&R fans is that Christel hasn’t indicated that she won’t return to the show after her maternity leave.

That being said, based on when Lily was written out of the show, viewers shouldn’t expect to see Lily back on the canvas until late February or early March.

Perhaps Lily will make her return during February sweeps to catch Daniel in bed with Heather, which would be the soap way.

What can Y&R fans expect from Lily’s return?

Life will look a bit different for Lily, personally and professionally, once she returns to Genoa City. Aside from dealing with a cheating Daniel, things are vastly different at Chancellor Winters too.

Billy (Jason Thompson) and Chance (Conner Floyd) have both joined the company at the urging of Jill (Jess Walton), making the dynamic a lot different.

Plus, Devon (Bryton James) just offered Abby (Melissa Ordway) a seat on the board, making the company even more of a family affair.

The Young and the Restless spoilers teased that Abby took on a new venture, and viewers now know what it is.

Be sure to keep checking back for more updates on when Lily will return and what will happen when she returns to the daytime drama.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.