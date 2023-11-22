Is Leo leaving Days of our Lives? Greg Rikaart returns to The Young and the Restless

Days of our Lives star Greg Rikaart returned to his The Young and the Restless roots for Thanksgiving.

The news of Greg reprising the role of Kevin Fisher after months of the character being MIA on Y&R has Days fans wondering about his future as Leo Stark.

Greg has been busy playing Leo since the con artist popped back up in Salem in February 2022.

The character, of course, debuted on the Peacock soap in 2018 when he was hired by Vivian (Louise Sorel) to wreak havoc on Sonny (then Freddie Smith).

Before Days of our Lives, Greg was best known for playing Kevin on The Young and the Restless.

However, the character and actor have been on the backburner for a long time, allowing Greg to focus on playing Leo.

So, what does Greg’s latest stint on Y&R mean for Leo on Days?

Is Leo leaving Days of our Lives?

The good news for Days of our Lives fans is that Greg and Leo are not going anywhere, even though Leo has found himself in quite a predicament that spells major trouble for the con artist.

After delivering Nicole’s (Arianne Zucker) baby and giving it to Dimitri (Peter Porte) to take to the hospital, Leo was caught by Jada (Elia Cantu). In the winter preview teaser, Leo manages to get free while also doing what he does best — blackmail.

Leo learns Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) has Nicole’s son and uses it to his advantage, no doubt, to help get Dimitri out of his legal bind.

What is Greg Rikarrt’s status on Y&R?

Greg has been pulling double duty on two soaps with more screen time on Days than Y&R for the past few years. The reason for that is simple. Greg doesn’t have a contract with The Young and the Restless anymore.

However, since Greg remains on recurring status, that means Kevin will pop up from time to time. That likely won’t change unless the writers have a major storyline for him.

The last time Greg appeared as Kevin on the show was earlier this year to help Tracey E. Bregman celebrate 40 years of playing Lauren Fenmore on the CBS soap.

Speaking of celebrations, Greg had his own milestone this year in July when he celebrated 20 years of being in the daytime industry.

Greg chatted with TV Insider, where he shared his gratitude for the person who gave him the opportunity to play Kevin and Leo.

“I owe so much gratitude is Marnie [who became the Days casting director after leaving Y&R.] She texted me as my last Y&R episodes [on contract] were airing. She called me in for Leo. He’s evolved as time has gone on; he wasn’t as colorful then as he is now,” he expressed.

Greg Rikaart is back in Genoa City as Kevin Fisher, but he isn’t leaving Salem anytime soon or playing the character of Leo Stark.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock. The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.